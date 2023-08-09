A24 Orders ‘Talk to Me’ Sequel Following Australian Horror Film’s Box Office Success - The Messenger
Entertainment.
A24 Orders ‘Talk to Me’ Sequel Following Australian Horror Film’s Box Office Success

Twin brother directing duo Danny and Michael Philippou previously told The Messenger about the possibility of continuing the story with a sequel

Glenn Garner
Sophie Wilde stars in A24’s Talk to MeA24

A24's summer sleeper hit is getting the sequel treatment.

The indie film company has ordered another installment of the Australian horror movie Talk to Me from the same writer/director team, according to Deadline, following an impressive opening weekend.

Twin brother directing duo Danny and Michael Philippou will be back for the sequel, with Danny co-writing the script alongside Bill Hinzman once again.

In the movie, a group of friends discovers the thrill of conjuring spirits with an embalmed hand, unleashing terrifying supernatural forces in the process.

The Philippou brothers previously told The Messenger about the possibility of continuing the story with a sequel.

"Even writing the first one, I had ideas for the sequels. Our 'bible' on it is so thick. It would be cool to have a big-ass Friday the 13th type boxed set of all the Talk To Me films," Danny said as Michael joked: "Talk To Me In Space!"

Talk to Me has raked in more than $22 million since it premiered on July 26, surpassing some of A24's biggest titles, including Midsommar, Bodies Bodies Bodies and The Witch.

