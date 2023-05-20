‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73

Martin Amis, the British author lauded for an innovative slate of work including 15 novels, has died at the age of 73, according to his publisher.
Penguin Books noted in a statement tweeted on Saturday: "He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously."
Amis died Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, the New York Times reported. His wife, fellow author Isabel Fonseca, said the cause of death was esophageal cancer, according to the newspaper.
His death comes just as Jonathan Glazer’s film "The Zone of Interest" — an adaptation of Amis’ 2014 novel of the same name — premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.
Amis, who wrote in a dark and comedic style marking him as one of the most recognizable and influential authors of the 1980s and '90s, is best known for his novels "Money" (1984), "London Fields" (1989) and "The Information" (1995), which make up a body of work termed his “London Trilogy.”
Amis was the son of late British author Kingsley Amis, and published his first novel, "The Rachel Papers," at age 23.
He went on to write dozens of fictional and non-fictional works, and a memoir, "Experience," in 2000. He was a contemporary of other notable British literary lions, including James Fenton, Salman Rushdie, and Ian McEwan.
Amis was shortlisted for the prestigious literary Booker Prize for his 1991 novel "Time’s Arrow," and longlisted in 2003 for his novel "Yellow Dog."
Amis' most recent novel, "Inside Story," was published in 2020.
