A TikToker Accidentally Gained Access To Vogue’s Revenue Spreadsheet

Last week, TikToker Maya Basra was perusing the internet when she came across a glitch that — surprise! — gave her access to Vogue's confidential revenue information.



"I'm confused if this is, like, open to the public... Maybe this is just a new thing they're doing," a confused Basra said in her TikTok that now has over 778,000 views and 112,000 likes. A very generous take, but this was definitely a human error. Here's what we know about the information the TikToker shared:





Basra explained that she was watching a Vogue's Beauty Secrets video when she clicked on a link that took her to a revenue spreadsheet.

The spreadsheet was labeled "Official 2023 Beauty Secrets YT Tracker."



"I'm so nosy I would scour this up and down," one commenter said. So are we — which is why we blew up the docs she showed on camera to get a better look.



Two of the spreadsheet tabs list all the products Mindy Kaling and Leigh-Anne Pinnock used in their Beauty Secrets YT videos — which isn't particularly juicy given that the videos' description already includes this information. The most interesting tab, then, includes a list of celebrities who made videos with Vogue and earned commission via affiliate links.



The list includes a variety of talent such as Kylie Jenner, Alison Brie, Niall Horan, and Issa Rae — though the highest commission was earned by Lauren London, who made $3,121.58 on a video with 1.2 million views. That's almost one-third of the $12,119.29 doled out to 20 celebrities. The lowest amount earned went to Arsema Thomas, who made $19.40 on a video with 299,000 views, and Lexi Underwood, who made $12.64 on a video with 87,000 views.



There are plenty of factors that explain the disparity in pay, including a video's view count, the affordability of a product, and the popularity of the person selling it. These aren't a judgment on the celebrities in question so much as it's an interesting look into just how much — or how little — a big name can make through affiliate links.

Besides, commenters didn't seem to be shocked by any of the numbers on the spreadsheet anyways.

While there were several digs at Usher's $88.91 pay cut, most of them were surprised by a major corporation using Google Drive to keep track of their finances.



"Google Sheets is great, free, and accessible. Many large companies use it, just be sure to keep privacy settings in check," one commenter said. So much for that last part. We're sincerely praying for whichever intern or employee caused this glitch!



Vogue has removed the link, but Basra's video (and a Reddit thread going into detail about the spreadsheet) is still online. You know what they say — the internet is forever.