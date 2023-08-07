A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets She Says Apparently Didn’t Exist: Updated - The Messenger
Entertainment
A Swiftie Spent $1,400 on Eras Tour Tickets She Says Apparently Didn’t Exist: Updated

Ticket resellers continue to create 'Bad Blood' for Eras Tour hopefuls willing to shell out big bucks to see Taylor Swift live on stage

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Update: According to StubHub, Klein received "a refund along with an additional 200 percent cash compensation via PayPal, given this was the option she chose in lieu of alternative tickets."

Per the ticket exchange and resale company, the "FanProtect Guarantee ensures that every order will get a buyer in the door, and if any issue occurs, we'll find an equivalent or better ticket, or provide a full refund, but our priority is always to get our customers in the door."

Additionally, while the initial seller did not get the tickets to Klein by deadline in time for the concert, the tickets in question may have still existed. Ticket sellers are only paid if the ticket buyers get into their event, and sellers could even face potential fines for unfulfilled tickets.

Why you gotta be so mean, ticket scalpers? Yet another ticket reselling site is under fire for pricey faux seats to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Stefanie Klein, a California woman, managed to purchase tickets to Swift's Tinseltown stop this past weekend for $1,400, only to be told by StubHub that those tickets didn't actually exist. The scalping con was first reported by NBC Los Angeles, which managed to help Klein receive a refund after she claimed StubHub gave her a hard time with the reselling site's supposed FanProtect Guarantee, which promises users a full refund plus 200 percent of their ticket purchase price if they're victims of a scam.

"This FanProtect Guarantee did not protect me," Klein told the outlet. "I was given reason after reason, excuse after excuse after excuse. There's nothing else I could get from customer service. I couldn't keep calling. It was actually giving me high blood pressure, I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't spend my precious time arguing and arguing over and over again."

Recently, police in Missouri had to issue a warning after a Swiftie lost $1,000 in a fraudulent ticket sale (the transaction was done through Facebook Marketplace, wherein the victim was asked to pay the scammer through Venmo).

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images

"Scammers are creating Bad Blood out there, but we hope Karma catches up with them soon. Don't let these crooks leave a Blank Space in your bank account!” the local department said, using Swift's songs to get their point across. "Don't be Enchanted by a deal that seems too good to be true. Shake It Off and use reputable vendors only!"

Per USA Today, scammers are taking advantage of the fact that Swifties "need to be there." By the end of June, almost 200 complaints of fraudulent tickets to the tour had been made to the Better Business Bureau.

