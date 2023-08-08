A Southwest Pilot Agreed to Fly Over Taylor Swift’s Concert at the Request of a Fan - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

A Southwest Pilot Agreed to Fly Over Taylor Swift’s Concert at the Request of a Fan

The video, which has since been liked more than 1 million times, shows the Swiftie approaching the cockpit with a unique request

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images

It was not a cruel summer for one eager Taylor Swift fan aboard her Southwest flight last week.

On Aug. 4, Samantha Meany, who runs the TikTok account idkitssammy, shared a video of herself approaching her pilot to ask if they could fly above the Swift concert taking place at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

"So I was looking at the flight path of where we're going to go from here to L.A., are we going to fly over Inglewood?" she asked, in a clip that has since been liked more than 1 million times. "Because the Taylor Swift concert is happening right there right now, and I'd think that would be super cool if we fly over it."

The pilot was a good sport, saying that he would fly over Inglewood, and then proceeded to invite the Swiftie into the cockpit to snap a picture.

Read More

After the video blew up on social media, Meany posted a follow-up TikTok, explaining that she approached the pilot during a layover. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, Meany wasn't able to catch the glimpse of the concert she hopped for.

"I did not know that the stadium was covered. So yes, we did fly directly over it, and I was like, oh shoot, there's a roof," she said.

Southwest Airlines got the final word in this epic plane journey, writing in the comment section, "Eras Tour (Southwest’s Version)."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.