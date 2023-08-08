It was not a cruel summer for one eager Taylor Swift fan aboard her Southwest flight last week.

On Aug. 4, Samantha Meany, who runs the TikTok account idkitssammy, shared a video of herself approaching her pilot to ask if they could fly above the Swift concert taking place at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

"So I was looking at the flight path of where we're going to go from here to L.A., are we going to fly over Inglewood?" she asked, in a clip that has since been liked more than 1 million times. "Because the Taylor Swift concert is happening right there right now, and I'd think that would be super cool if we fly over it."

The pilot was a good sport, saying that he would fly over Inglewood, and then proceeded to invite the Swiftie into the cockpit to snap a picture.

After the video blew up on social media, Meany posted a follow-up TikTok, explaining that she approached the pilot during a layover. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, Meany wasn't able to catch the glimpse of the concert she hopped for.

"I did not know that the stadium was covered. So yes, we did fly directly over it, and I was like, oh shoot, there's a roof," she said.

Southwest Airlines got the final word in this epic plane journey, writing in the comment section, "Eras Tour (Southwest’s Version)."