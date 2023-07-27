A New Program Is Giving People Free Access To Banned Books Across The Country

The Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) recently announced its collaboration with nonprofit library organizations Lyrasis and The Palace Project to launch The Banned Book Club program. The program aims to make eBooks and audiobooks accessible for those who live in areas where books have been banned from their libraries.



"Today book bans are one of the greatest threats to our freedom," DPLA executive director John S. Bracken said. "We created the Banned Book Club to leverage the dual powers of libraries and digital technology to ensure every American can access the books they want to read."

Here's how it works:

Download the Palace app (both iOS and Android versions are available) and sign up for a virtual Banned Book Club library card. You must be at least 13 years old to sign up.



The app functions by using "GPS-based geo-targeting" to figure out what books you need access to. Once you give the app permission to view your location, it will share a catalog of reads you can check out for free. You can check out up to five titles at a time, and just like the Hoopla and Libby library apps, you have access to your loans for 21 days.

The Banned Book Club has already received a large amount of praise, with President Obama shouting out the program on Twitter. Earlier this month, he also released a statement thanking America's librarians for their work amidst an increasingly tense political environment.



"In a very real sense, you're on the front lines — fighting every day to make the widest possible range of of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone."