A Musical Adaptation of ‘The Notebook’ is Headed to Broadway

A famed love story for the ages is coming to Broadway. The original musical The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, will arrive on Broadway in 2024.

Previews will begin on Feb. 6, 2024, ahead of an official opening night of March 14 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical made its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in October 2022 to rave reviews.

Co-directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and Schele Williams, The Notebook features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

The Notebook, first brought to life in the 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, chronicles the lives and love of Allie and Noah, from the non-traditional beginnings of their relationship to their enduring romance.

The musical will mark the Broadway songwriting debut of Michaelson, a multi platinum recording artist, though she previously took to the stage as a replacement actor for the role of Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812.

Katie Spelman, who will choreograph The Notebook, previously served as associate choreographer of Moulin Rouge! Geoffrey Ko, who was previously associate music director for Be More Chill, will serve as musical director.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Tony nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg and hair/wig design by Mia Neal. Arrangements will be by Dean and Michaelson with orchestrations by Dean and Tony nominee John Clancy.

Casting, by the Telsey Office, will be announced at a later date.