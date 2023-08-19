See Your Favorite A-List Actors at Work Despite Ongoing Strike - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

While the actors continue to strike in their ongoing standoff with Hollywood studios, many are continuing their craft in different ways while still abiding by their union's rules, according to a roundup by the Los Angeles Times.

In Los Angeles at the famed comedy club the Laugh Factory, Tiffany Haddish and Bill Bellamy have performed as part of an ongoing fundraiser for striking writers, actors and others in the entertainment community impacted by the historic work stoppage.

The pro bono efforts have global focuses as well. Liev Schreiber and Michael Shannon are participating in a free event where they will be reading the work of teen Ukrainian playwrights. The public can email YoungPlaywrightsUkraine@gmail.com to request the Zoom link and access the performance, which is set to happen on August 20 at 11 a.m.

At New York's Theatre Row, Billy Crudup will appear at a benefit performance accompanied by Natasha Lyonne, Sam Rockwell, Schreiber, Wayne Brady and others. They will be performing 10-minute plays to support WGA members.

“One of the things that happens with creativity in almost anybody is that muscles atrophy, and there’s a cost to these kinds of actions, not just in a financial sense," Crudup told the outlet.

"When we are all in each other’s company, active with our particular skill sets and creating things together, we understand our value and it’s not put into question by somebody else."

The actors began their strike in mid-July, joining their writer colleagues who have been on strike since May.

Read More
SAG-AFTRA Union Members Join Writers Picket Line At Netflix Headquarters
SAG-AFTRA members at Netflix headquarters in Los Angeles walk the picket line in solidarity with WGA strikers.Mario Tama/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.