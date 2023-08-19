‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final Season

There’s some bad news for fans of A League of Their Own, Amazon’s gay-themed reboot of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film about a women’s baseball team.

The show’s co-creator, executive producer and star Abbi Jacobson confirmed it has been canceled in a post Friday on Instagram. A League of Their Own was previously renewed by Amazon for a four-episode second and final season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but the streamer changed its plans.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today,” Jacobson wrote, alluding to the show’s cancellation.

The text was accompanied by a photo from the show’s old-time baseball field set, with Jacobson in the foreground sporting her uniform with her back to home plate.

While some might speculate that the show was scrapped due to the writers and actors strikes, Jacobson said that’s not the case. “To blame this cancellation on the strike is bullsh-- and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

Instead, the actress who plays a married woman who goes through a sexual awakening, focused on the positive elements surrounding the series.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew,” Jacobson added. “A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching.”

Sony Pictures Television, which produces A League of Their Own, reportedly has plans to offer the show to other outlets with the hopes of finding a new place for the final season, sources told the Reporter. Prior to the start of the writers guild strike on May 2, scripts for the final four episodes, including the series finale, were completed, per the Reporter.