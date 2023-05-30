The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    A ‘Jury Duty’ Cast-Commentary Edition Is Coming to Freevee Next

    There's more Ronald Gladden goodness still ahead

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell
    Freevee's Jury Duty is one of the most engaging and entertaining new shows of the year, and for those of you who have already watched and inevitably became obsessed with this good-natured semi-documentary-style gem, there's more ahead.

    Amazon has announced that its free streaming service will follow up on the show's breakthrough first season with a new cast-commentary edition, which debuts on June 1.

    Ronald Gladden and James Marsden in Jury Duty
    Ronald Gladden and James Marsden in Jury Duty. Credit: Amazon/Freevee

    This edition will feature behind-the-scenes secrets and stories from director Jake Szymanski, show hero Ronald Gladden himself, and a few of the other actors portraying jurors, including James Marsden, Mikki Lepper (who played Noah), Cassandra Blair (Vanessa) and Maria Russell (Inez). Fans can find this special edition of the eight-episode series under the "extras" tab on the Jury Duty series page on Freevee starting June 1.

    So if you want to find out how Ronald is adjusting to finding out that he was the only non-actor in a courtroom full of pretenders, well, here's your chance.

    Amazon has also revealed it'll be selling Jury Duty-themed merchandise, including some items from the fictional Cinnamon & Sparrow brand, also starting on June 1.

    All eight episodes of Jury Duty are available to stream on Freevee.

