A Hairstylist Called Out A Bad Client On TikTok— An Internet Sleuth Discovered It Was Alabama Barker
The two are now engaged in a heated back-and-forth on TikTok
A hairstylist recently went viral on TikTok after sharing an anonymous client horror story. And thanks to an internet sleuth, it's been confirmed the client is Alabama Barker, musician Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter.
According to hairstylist Nicolas Jequier, Barker reached out via Instagram DMs to set up an appointment. The two agreed she would pay half the normal price and, in return, she'd promote his work via two social media posts, as well as on a red carpet event and television show.
The hairstylist says the promo "never arrived" and that Barker chose not to attend the events. She also tagged him in a post but didn't give him further credit. Later, his friends would send him a magazine with Barker's face on the cover, with the headline "The World's Richest Kids." Jequier hid his client's identity by blacking out the DMs and magazine cover he shared.
Yesterday, an internet sleuth by the name of @nosybystanders on TikTok figured out who the hairstylist was referencing by searching the magazine headline. Through process of elimination (there were multiple celebrities on the front page), she rightly guessed that his client was Barker.
The post quickly racked up engagement, with 2.8 million views in only 16 hours. This is the second accusation made against Barker for being a poor client — the first comes from a nail tech who said the teen bailed on her after she drove to Barker's hotel to complete a service.
Barker responded to the post from @nosybystanders in an almost 4-minute video, noting that Jequier didn't bother contacting her with his frustrations. Instead, he blocked her on social media.
"He never texted me complaining," she said. "The only thing he's done is bring it to social media... Mind you, this is a grown man."
The teen shared screenshots of their Instagram DMs, showing that the hairstylist requested additional promotion on TikTok — something that wasn't a part of their original deal. Barker wasn't fully satisfied with the results of her hair but agreed to follow through.
Other DMs show Barker making a second appointment that would have cost her upwards of $2,000. Barker says she made the deposit but chose not to confirm the appointment. She makes no mention of the red carpet event or television show Jequier referenced in his video.
"I'm very big on giving people credit for their work," Barker said. "I just wish he could have come to me privately... But instead, my name gets used for attention and hateful comments."
Barker has been actively responding to her comments section. When one TikToker inquired about the multiple accusations against her for being a bad client, she replied with, "Tell them to at me so I can show all receipts!"
Jequier has since responded in a new video, calling Barker a "little liar" and a "b---h" who "no one gives a f--k about." He refuted her claims with additional DMs that showed her satisfaction with his work, as well as five different attempts to set up an appointment with him. In a second video, Jequier shared DMs from Barker's mom, who offered to do a similar arrangement that caused this drama in the first place.
"When you come for my work, expect me to respond," Jequier said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment