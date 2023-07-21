A Hairstylist Called Out A Bad Client On TikTok— An Internet Sleuth Discovered It Was Alabama Barker - The Messenger
Entertainment.
A Hairstylist Called Out A Bad Client On TikTok— An Internet Sleuth Discovered It Was Alabama Barker

The two are now engaged in a heated back-and-forth on TikTok

Published |Updated
Katherine Esters
JWPlayer

A hairstylist recently went viral on TikTok after sharing an anonymous client horror story. And thanks to an internet sleuth, it's been confirmed the client is Alabama Barker, musician Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter.

According to hairstylist Nicolas Jequier, Barker reached out via Instagram DMs to set up an appointment. The two agreed she would pay half the normal price and, in return, she'd promote his work via two social media posts, as well as on a red carpet event and television show.

View post on TikTok

The hairstylist says the promo "never arrived" and that Barker chose not to attend the events. She also tagged him in a post but didn't give him further credit. Later, his friends would send him a magazine with Barker's face on the cover, with the headline "The World's Richest Kids." Jequier hid his client's identity by blacking out the DMs and magazine cover he shared.

Yesterday, an internet sleuth by the name of @nosybystanders on TikTok figured out who the hairstylist was referencing by searching the magazine headline. Through process of elimination (there were multiple celebrities on the front page), she rightly guessed that his client was Barker.

The post quickly racked up engagement, with 2.8 million views in only 16 hours. This is the second accusation made against Barker for being a poor client — the first comes from a nail tech who said the teen bailed on her after she drove to Barker's hotel to complete a service.

View post on TikTok

Barker responded to the post from @nosybystanders in an almost 4-minute video, noting that Jequier didn't bother contacting her with his frustrations. Instead, he blocked her on social media.

"He never texted me complaining," she said. "The only thing he's done is bring it to social media... Mind you, this is a grown man."

The teen shared screenshots of their Instagram DMs, showing that the hairstylist requested additional promotion on TikTok — something that wasn't a part of their original deal. Barker wasn't fully satisfied with the results of her hair but agreed to follow through.

Other DMs show Barker making a second appointment that would have cost her upwards of $2,000. Barker says she made the deposit but chose not to confirm the appointment. She makes no mention of the red carpet event or television show Jequier referenced in his video.

"I'm very big on giving people credit for their work," Barker said. "I just wish he could have come to me privately... But instead, my name gets used for attention and hateful comments."

Barker has been actively responding to her comments section. When one TikToker inquired about the multiple accusations against her for being a bad client, she replied with, "Tell them to at me so I can show all receipts!"

View post on TikTok
Alabama Barker attends the Pretty Little Things Miami Swim fashion show on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Alabama Barker attends the Pretty Little Things Miami Swim fashion show on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Jequier has since responded in a new video, calling Barker a "little liar" and a "b---h" who "no one gives a f--k about." He refuted her claims with additional DMs that showed her satisfaction with his work, as well as five different attempts to set up an appointment with him. In a second video, Jequier shared DMs from Barker's mom, who offered to do a similar arrangement that caused this drama in the first place.

"When you come for my work, expect me to respond," Jequier said.

