93-Year-Old Woman Reveals She’s Talked to Other Families Who’ve Been Intimidated Into Giving up Their Homes (Exclusive)

Josephine Wright refuses to let her situation get her down.

The 93-year-old is in a heated battle with real estate developers who say the placement of her Hilton Head Island property — land that has been in her family since the Civil War — "significantly delayed and hindered" the progress of their 147-unit residential development.

Since Wright's granddaughter Charise Graves started a GoFundMe page for her grandmother's legal fees and Wright's story has gone public with several news outlets, her dilemma has garnered attention and thousands of dollars of donations from celebrities like Tyler Perry, Snoop Dogg and Kyrie Irving.

That celebrity support may very well go beyond only money, as celebrities have also called Wright and her family to offer their help. The Messenger previously reported that Wright isn't exactly sure what Perry can do besides donating just yet, but she's "very sure there is a possibility that [Perry] will be helpful in some form."

In a new exclusive conversation with the The Messenger, Wright said that Snoop has also put in a call to the family — and though Wright wasn't privy to the conversation ("He spoke with my granddaughter because she usually takes the calls," Wright noted), the support certainly looks promising.

Josephine Wright, a 93-year-old from Hilton Head. WSAV

The real estate developer, Bailey Point, sued Wright in February after Wright said she turned down their offers to buy her out of her property.

As of now, Wright hasn't said if there is any amount of money that would make her give up her fight to keep her family's home. "My attorney will be able to handle that situation if they do offer anything," she told The Messenger. Wright has also alleged harassment from the company prior to the suit, which she said has halted since her case attracted media attention.

"I have not been intimidated since the past, but the situation still stands," she shared. Other families living on Hilton Head Island have also faced intimidation to sell their homes, Wright added. Gullah Geechee people, an African-American ethnic group made up of the descendants of West and Central Africans, once made up 40,000 of the Hilton Head Island population. However, due to new developments like the one around Wright's home, they only amount to around 1,500, according to southern newspaper The Post and Courier. Wright's late husband was Gullah Geechee.

Many of Wright's neighboring families have reached out to encourage her. "A lot of people have called me from Hilton Head that have been in the same situation," she said. "One down the road from me, slightly, not as much as I have been. They were intimidated as they said, and they gave in."

But Wright has said many times that she has no intention of giving up. She just wants to live in peace. "Just let me alone and let me live peacefully on my property," she shared.

Wright also told The Messenger that she'd nabbed a win in the battle — a temporary hold on further Bailey Point development in the area surrounding her home. "[Bailey] has been stopped by the town of Hilton Head until they can come in with some settlement with my situation," she explained. For now, Wright is prepared for the legal battle (with $312,128 of a $350,000 GoFundMe goal to cover her legal fees) but also practicing what younger generations would call 'self-care', by not letting the situation cause her undue stress.

"I don't let it get me to the point where I'm going to pull my hair out," Wright said. "I stay within the calmness of my being and I trust in the Lord to keep me going. And my faith has kept me going."