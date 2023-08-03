93-Year-Old Woman Raises Over $300k in Celebrity-Backed Fight to Save Home - The Messenger
93-Year-Old Woman Raises Over $300k in Celebrity-Backed Fight to Save Home

Josephine Wright has been fighting to keep her home since May when developers sued her, alleging that her property's placement has "significantly delayed and hindered" the progress of their 147-unit residential development

Christina Dugan Ramirez
Tyler Perry and Josephine WrightJemal Countess/Getty Images; WSAV

The fight for Josephine Wright, the 93-year-old woman who has been embroiled in a heated battle with developers over her property on Hilton Head Island, continues on.

As of Thursday, donations have reached $306,639 (at press time) via the GoFundMe page set up by Charise Graves, Wright's granddaughter.

In May, Bailey Point Investment, the company in question, sued Wright in February, alleging that her property's placement has "significantly delayed and hindered" the building's progress, according to the filing — however Wright's supporters and independent surveys of Wright's property counter that the home is within its proper limits.

According to the company, the property — which has been in Wright's family since the Civil War — is encroaching on their 147-unit residential development.

"The town has stopped the process of the building for now. We're still at an impasse with Bailey Point," Wright told The Messenger exclusively in July. So for now, "everything is going well."

"I just want peace and quiet around me and to preserve my property as a sanctuary for my family and for the future family," she said.

The fight has been backed by celebrities including Tyler Perry, Snoop Dog and Kyrie Irving.

Perry posted a clip of a news interview with Wright to his Instagram and offered his support last month: "Please tell [me] where to show up and what you need to help you fight."

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg (performing at The O2 Arena on March 21, 2023 in London, England) has been another supporter of Wright.Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Wright told The Messenger that she's been in contact with Perry. "He has been very responsive and we've been in conversation," she said over the phone. Wright is still considering other ways that Perry could be of help.

According to the GoFundMe page, the funds will "cover the cost of her attorneys, cover any property taxes, and construct a fence to create a barrier between [Wright's] property and the new development which has recently paved a road 22ft from her back porch."

Additionally: "Any funds that the foundation has remaining will be used as a college fund for her heirs and to replant trees on Hilton Head. She has 7 children, 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren."

"My grandmother is heartbroken but resilient and not ready to give up without a fight," Graves wrote on the page. "That's why I am turning to you, the community, for help."

