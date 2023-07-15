93-Year-Old Woman Backed by Celebs Continues Fight for Home: ‘I Want to Be Left Alone’
'I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet, Josephine Wright told CNN
Now backed by celebrities like Tyler Perry and Kyrie Irving, a 93-year-old woman from South Carolina is continuing her fight to keep her home from encroaching developers.
“I want to be left alone,” Josephine Wright told CNN. “I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet.”
Celebrities like Irving have been donating to a GoFundMe started to protect Wright's Hilton Head Island home from Bailey Point Investment, a development company attempting to seize her land for a new subdivision under construction.
Last month, Irving contributed $40,000 to the effort — which has also received support from the likes of Perry and Meek Mill, The Messenger confirmed.
"'I've pretty much been a fighter all my life,' said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us," wrote Perry while sharing local station WSAV's coverage on Instagram. "Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight."
Meanwhile, Mill commented, "Corporate bullying at its finest... this super hero status!"
Bailey Point has been approved to begin construction on a 147-unit complex, but the company is claiming in a lawsuit that Wright's back porch is impeding their progress, according to WSAV. The outlet reported that Wright has already gotten rid of a satellite dish and paid around $1,900 to have a shed removed from her property.
Wright has called the lawsuit "unscrupulous and greedy," telling WSAV that her family has lived on the property for more than 150 years after her husband's relatives escaped slavery and were freed by Union soldiers.
"I guess they figured I would become so unnerved with the harassment that I would say take it," said Wright. "But they don't know me. I am here to fight for what I have."
