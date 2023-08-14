’90s Boy Band Westlife Announces First-Ever North American Tour - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

’90s Boy Band Westlife Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily will make their US TV debut with their single 'Flying Without Wings' on 'Good Morning America' next Monday

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Markus Feehily and Shane Filan of WestlifeJoseph Okpako/WireImage

Westlife, the Irish '90s boy band that's sold over 55 million records around the world and boasts 15 No. 1 singles in the U.K., will tour the U.S. for the first time ever next spring.

Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily announced Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St. Patrick's Day Special on Monday. The four-city show will kick off in Toronto in March of 2024.

To celebrate the news, the band will also perform their 1999 single "Flying Without Wings" on Good Morning America next Monday, Aug. 21. The quartet will follow that appearance up with another performance on GMA3, where they're scheduled to sing the Ed Sheeran-penned single, "Hello My Love."

Westlife debuted in 1999 with their single, "Swear It Again." They briefly broke up in 2012 after original bandmate Brian McFadden's departure in 2004, but reunited in 2018.

Read More

The band most recently released their album, Wild Dreams, in 2021 and they proudly remain the U.K. and Ireland's top-selling album group of the 21st century.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 18. See the North American tour dates, below:

March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
March 14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
March 16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
March 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.