’90s Boy Band Westlife Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Westlife, the Irish '90s boy band that's sold over 55 million records around the world and boasts 15 No. 1 singles in the U.K., will tour the U.S. for the first time ever next spring.

Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily announced Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St. Patrick's Day Special on Monday. The four-city show will kick off in Toronto in March of 2024.

To celebrate the news, the band will also perform their 1999 single "Flying Without Wings" on Good Morning America next Monday, Aug. 21. The quartet will follow that appearance up with another performance on GMA3, where they're scheduled to sing the Ed Sheeran-penned single, "Hello My Love."

Westlife debuted in 1999 with their single, "Swear It Again." They briefly broke up in 2012 after original bandmate Brian McFadden's departure in 2004, but reunited in 2018.

The band most recently released their album, Wild Dreams, in 2021 and they proudly remain the U.K. and Ireland's top-selling album group of the 21st century.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 18. See the North American tour dates, below:

March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

March 14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway

March 16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

March 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre