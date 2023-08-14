’90s Boy Band Westlife Announces First-Ever North American Tour

Westlife, the Irish '90s boy band that's sold over 55 million records around the world and boasts 15 No. 1 singles in the U.K., will tour the U.S. for the first time ever next spring.
Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily announced Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St. Patrick's Day Special on Monday. The four-city show will kick off in Toronto in March of 2024.
To celebrate the news, the band will also perform their 1999 single "Flying Without Wings" on Good Morning America next Monday, Aug. 21. The quartet will follow that appearance up with another performance on GMA3, where they're scheduled to sing the Ed Sheeran-penned single, "Hello My Love."
Westlife debuted in 1999 with their single, "Swear It Again." They briefly broke up in 2012 after original bandmate Brian McFadden's departure in 2004, but reunited in 2018.
- Taylor Swift Announces International Tour Dates in UK, Japan, Australia, More
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour Bonuses Helping Crew Buy Their First Homes
- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Causing Record-Breaking Hotel Demand in Melbourne
- Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Cancels Certain North American Dates, Citing ‘Production Logistics’
- Beyoncé’s Sparkly Renaissance Continues as She Kicks Off North American Leg of Tour
- The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour: ‘This Is Our Swan Song’
The band most recently released their album, Wild Dreams, in 2021 and they proudly remain the U.K. and Ireland's top-selling album group of the 21st century.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 18. See the North American tour dates, below:
March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
March 14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
March 16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
March 18 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment
- ‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10Entertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: J.R. Is Identified as Lil Nas X’s Brother Robert SleepyEntertainment
- The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline LoomsEntertainment
- ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Winners Amber and Yassmeen Used Cash Prize to Start a Business: ‘We’ve Seen That We Can Work Together’ (Exclusive)Entertainment