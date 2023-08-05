9 Astrology Podcasts That Will Help You Make Sense of Your Sun, Moon, and Rising Signs

Do you know your sun, moon, rising signs, and entire birth chart by heart? Or do you get a little nervous when someone asks you what exact time you were born? Whether you read your horoscope daily or are curious what the stars say about you, one of these podcasts will scratch your astrology curiosity itch.

The Astrology Podcast Chris Brennan

Episode length: 2-4 hours

Episode cadence: Sundays

Over at The Astrology Podcast, Chris Brennan covers everything about astrology… and we mean everything. Beyond monthly horoscopes and other astrological forecasts, Brennan tackles astrology throughout history, like his recent deep dive on astrology throughout the AIDS pandemic or how believing in astrology actually affects our health.

Perfect for: people who want a bit of history with their horoscope

Ghost of a Podcast Jessica Lanyadoo

Episode length: 30-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Sundays and Wednesdays

Ghost of a Podcast offers a lot of bang for your buck (it’s free, but, you know what I mean). Every Wednesday, host Jessica Lanyadoo answers a listener question that includes a reading, and even if you don’t share the exact concern of the question, it’s still a great learning experience. On Sundays, she offers a horoscope for the upcoming week.

Perfect for: astrology buffs

The Luminaries with David Odyssey Authentic Podcast Network

Episode length: 25-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Ended

The Luminaries with David Odyssey last aired a new episode in late 2022, but it’s still worth checking out if you want to explore astrology through a queer cultural lens. Host David Odyssey sometimes features guests and other times just embarks on his journey alone, talking about the spookier zodiac signs in conjunction with the Scream films or just chatting about the latest season of The White Lotus.

Perfect for: pop culture lovers

What’s Your Sign podcast Stevie Goldstein, Julia Loken, & Lisa Chanoux - Astrology Podcast

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays

Do you love astrology? Do you hate it? What’s Your Sign will grab your attention either way. Billed as “a comedy astrology podcast for lovers and haters,” What’s Your Sign features hosts Stevie Goldstein, Julia Loken, and Lisa Chanoux chatting about different astrological seasons, explaining rising signs, and answering questions from listeners.

Perfect for: even the most ardent critics of astrology

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

A Spotify Podcast exclusive that’s also available in a different form on TikTok, Your Magic is a showcase for astrologer Michelle Tea to do tarot readings, interview celebrities like author Carley Moore and drag queen Lil Miss Hot Mess, and talk all things astrology. Episodes release sporadically, but as mentioned, you can pair it with their TikTok, where they broadcast live.

Perfect for: listeners who like to watch their podcasts

The Water Trio The Water Trio

Episode length: 35-45 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

Like so many astrology podcasts, The Water Trio doesn’t release episodes on a consistent basis, but they drop in a few times a year to detail what the next few months look like from an astrological perspective. All three hosts — Cassandra Tyndall, Kelly Surtees, and Alicia Yusuf — are working astrologers, and they’ve come together to help us plan ahead.

Perfect for: people looking to plan out their next few months

Skyline Drive podcast iHeartPodcasts and Kaleidoscope

Episode length: 30-40 minutes

Episode cadence: Miniseries

Writer Mangesh Hattikudur — who also works on Part-Time Genius — didn’t think a miniseries podcast about astrology would change the trajectory of his life, but he made some incredible discoveries about himself when he launched Skyline Drive in late 2022. Hattikudur interviewed an overwhelming amount of people about astrology, and if you’re not a believer, this podcast might just convince you.

Perfect for: listeners looking for a full-circle story

Feng Shui Foon Show with Chinese Horoscopes Foon Chik

Episode length: 1-2 minutes

Episode cadence: Monthly

If you’re more into the Chinese Zodiac — meaning, the year you were born corresponding to a different astrological sign assigned to twelve different animals — Feng Shui Foon Show with Chinese Horoscopes offers a truly bite-sized piece of content for you. Episodes are extremely short and release monthly, so check out what host Foon Show has to say about your sign (and those of your loved ones while you’re at it).

Perfect for: people who know their Chinese Zodiac sign offhand

Big Dyke Energy podcast Big Dyke Energy

Episode length: 90 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

From its title, BDE (Big Dyke Energy) may not seem like it'd be about astrology, but hosts Gala Mukomolova and Rose Blacklock manage to perfectly blend astrology and pop culture, while making it feel like you're hanging out with two of your closest friends. Recent episodes include a focus on Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face and “trashy TV,” weaving astrology into it all.

Perfect for: people who love TV and astrology in equal measure