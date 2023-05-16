‘9-1-1’ Season 7: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Things are changing over at the 118. After six seasons of ratings domination at Fox, 9-1-1 is moving over to ABC for Season 7.

That's right; the hit first responder procedural is getting a new home, so fans are bound to have questions: Which 9-1-1 cast members will be returning? Will there be any major structural changes to the series at its new network? When will the new season debut?

While we don't have all of the details about what 9-1-1 Season 7 will entail, let's take a look at what we do know about the show so far (and be sure to bookmark this page since we'll update this post as new information comes along as well).

'9-1-1' Season 7 premiere date

TLDR: We don't know yet, but it may take a while.

THE DETAILS: ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for 9-1-1 Season 7, but while the show is changing network hands, it will continue to be produced by 21st Century Fox Television, which is owned by Disney, ABC's parent company.

However, even though the production studio remains the same, there is another major change of circumstances that may affect the series' return date: the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. The strike began before the airing of 9-1-1's Season 6 finale. If the strike stretches on through the summer, the premiere date for 9-1-1 (and the entire fall TV broadcast lineup) will be pushed back.

'9-1-1' Season 7 cast

TLDR: No changes to the cast have been announced at this time.

THE DETAILS: ABC has not announced any major changes to the cast of 9-1-1, and according to Deadline, the lead actors of the series all have another year left on their contracts.

Full cast list:

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, an LAPD patrol sergeant who is intelligent, compassionate, and very savvy at solving even the most mysterious cases.

as Athena Grant-Nash, an LAPD patrol sergeant who is intelligent, compassionate, and very savvy at solving even the most mysterious cases. Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, the captain of LAFD's Station 118 who leads his team with his hard-won wisdom and a sense of grace. In addition to being married to Athena and working with her lockstep on certain investigations, he is also a father figure to Buck.

as Bobby Nash, the captain of LAFD's Station 118 who leads his team with his hard-won wisdom and a sense of grace. In addition to being married to Athena and working with her lockstep on certain investigations, he is also a father figure to Buck. Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, a firefighter who has experienced some very close calls, including a brief brush with death in Season 6 that resulted in him gaining some serious math skills.

as Evan "Buck" Buckley, a firefighter who has experienced some very close calls, including a brief brush with death in Season 6 that resulted in him gaining some serious math skills. Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, a 9-1-1 operator whose personal history with trauma has made her even more determined to help others. She also has two close associates on the 118 engine: her brother Buck and significant other Chim.

as Maddie Buckley, a 9-1-1 operator whose personal history with trauma has made her even more determined to help others. She also has two close associates on the 118 engine: her brother Buck and significant other Chim. Kenneth Choi as Howard "Chimney" Han, a firefighter and paramedic who shares a life and child with Maddie.

as Howard "Chimney" Han, a firefighter and paramedic who shares a life and child with Maddie. Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, a firefighter and paramedic who is quite gifted at saving lives and even worked to become a doctor before returning to the force.

as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, a firefighter and paramedic who is quite gifted at saving lives and even worked to become a doctor before returning to the force. Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, a firefighter and paramedic who raises his son Christopher as a single father.

as Eddie Diaz, a firefighter and paramedic who raises his son Christopher as a single father. Tracie Toms as Karen Wilson, a scientist who is also Hen's wife and fellow mother to their son Denny.

as Karen Wilson, a scientist who is also Hen's wife and fellow mother to their son Denny. Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Athena's teenage daughter who takes after her mother in her quick wit and leading sense of empathy. After a brief stint as a 9-1-1 operator, she has returned to college.

as May Grant, Athena's teenage daughter who takes after her mother in her quick wit and leading sense of empathy. After a brief stint as a 9-1-1 operator, she has returned to college. Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, Athena's young son who has been visiting his father for the majority of Season 6.

as Harry Grant, Athena's young son who has been visiting his father for the majority of Season 6. Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Eddie's son.

Aisha Hinds and Peter Krause in "9-1-1" (Jack Zeman/ FOX)

'9-1-1' Season 7 plot

TLDR: Expect more epic disasters and amazing rescues in the episodes ahead.

THE DETAILS: While we don't yet know what sorts of cases Station 118 will be grappling with in the new season, ABC's statement about the acquisition of the series indicates fans shouldn't expect too many changes to the show's traditional style of cases.

In a statement, Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich said, "Thanks to the creative drive of [creators and executive producers] Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC. It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

For now, based on the events of the Season 6 finale, we can probably expect wedding bells for Maddie and Chim and a sure-to-be-disastrous cruise for Athena and Bobby.

'9-1-1' Season 7 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no 9-1-1 Season 7 trailer yet, but we'll have it here when ABC has released the preview of the new season.

Where to watch '9-1-1'

THE DETAILS: Instead of its usual spot on Fox's primetime lineup, 9-1-1 Season 7 will air on ABC, at a date and time to be announced. It will still stream the day after on Hulu, though.

Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Hulu.