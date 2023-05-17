‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Stars Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva Break Down That Tragic Death and the Tarlos Wedding Fans Have Been Waiting For

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the two-part finale episode of 9-1-1: Lone Stars Season 4, "Best of Men" and "In Sickness and in Health."

In the two-part finale for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4, there are both cheers and tears as our favorite members of the 126 experience an incredible loss and the happiest day of their lives in rapid succession.

The episodes start on an uplifting note, as Carlos (Rafael Silva) makes amends with his father, Gabriel (Benito Martinez), and even asks him to be his best man at his long-awaited wedding to TK (Ronen Rubinstein). Devastation soon follows, however, when Gabriel is brutally gunned down in his own home by an unknown assailant. Carlos is completely wrecked and driven to the brink by his need to find out who's responsible.

Though he initially decides to postpone the Tarlos nuptials, with TK's absolute understanding, Carlos eventually changes his mind and goes through with their big day as planned. What results is a gorgeous wedding dripping with authentic emotion and a tinge of poignancy as we realize who is not in attendance on the big day.

Show stars Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva certainly know the significance of this moment to fans, and they spoke to The Messenger about what it was like to film the epic occasion. Plus, the two reflected on the characters' mindsets at the end of the season and what might lie ahead when the show returns for Season 5.

On filming Carlos' and TK's wedding scene…

Rafael Silva: It felt like a real wedding. We were surrounded by a lot of friends, a lot of people we've been working with for the past four years. So it felt like we reached a very peak moment, and we did it all together. It truly felt like a real wedding. People were very emotional on the day, and it felt and looked beautiful.

Ronen Rubinstein: Yeah, they really went above and beyond. It was at this gorgeous place in Calamigos Ranch, which is up in Malibu; the wedding venue was spectacular. There definitely wasn't a dry eye in the place, from the crew to the background actors to the cast. It was really special, and especially moments like when we walked out and saw each other for the first time, and then we walked down the aisle together for the first time. I just remember having butterflies every single take. It felt so real, and it felt nerve-wracking, and it felt beautiful and special and magical. There just was so much going on, and I just want to applaud the production crew for really going above and beyond. They made this the most special TV wedding ever.

On whether there's been extra pressure to get the Tarlos wedding scene right for fans…

Rubinstein: I think one of the beautiful things that Rafael and I share is that we don't necessarily put pressure on ourselves because we sort of just remember to stick to the basics, which is pretty much the truth of the character and story and just trying to do the best job we possibly can. And that's always approaching the character and scenes with as much truth and authenticity and honesty as possible. I think everything else just sort of comes with that — the fandom [is] an incredible bonus. I think what has worked for the last four years is always approaching the work with honesty and truth.

Really, the only pressure — and I'll speak for myself — is making sure that I'm giving TK my all and treating TK as sort of my baby, making sure that I approach TK with everything. So maybe there's that pressure. But the outside stuff is just a really beautiful bonus. But everything, you just focus on the work and focus on these characters.

Silva: Yeah, I echo everything that Ronen said.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

On finding out about Gabriel's death…

Silva: Something in me felt that something bad was going to happen, not to Carlos, but to someone he truly loved. So when Tim [Minear, showrunner] threw the idea out there that something might happen to someone who loves Carlos and who Carlos loves very much, my mind immediately went to Gabriel. And Tim was very protective, he was like, "Wait did someone tell you? Did someone leak this information?" Like, "No, Tim. I actually felt like something might happen with that."

If you think back to the beginning of the season, Carlos was held hostage, he almost lost his life. I think the only thing to truly top that — especially at the end of the fourth season — would be some sort of loss, almost like an irreplaceable sort of loss. I thought of Gabriel, and I thought of a storyline we've already established between Carlos and Gabriel and someone that the audience feels attracted to. They know these characters and they love these characters. It wouldn't be a loss just for Carlos but for the audience as well — of that interaction, that storyline.

I'm sure this is not the last that we'll see of Benito [Martinez], the actor who plays Gabriel, but to experience that loss with Carlos is truly heartbreaking. Although it's sad, it creates great television, along with the wedding, and I think that's just something that comes from the brilliance of the writers. Here we are in this beautiful, beautiful moment, and yet it does not go unnoticed that we have a residue of pain. As a 9-1-1: Lone Star family, when you're given a gift as an actor to go through this, especially with a large cast like it is with Lone Star, you take it. And I just tried to do justice. I think that's something we accomplished with this episode.

On how Carlos will continue to be affected by his father's death….

Silva: I think Carlos is forever changed. He's not the same person anymore. I think there has been a sort of innocence, which we all naturally have. ... We grew up with [our parents or guardians], thinking that maybe they're superheroes or maybe they know everything. There comes a time when we grow up and realize our parents are just like us. But I think naturally none of us are truly thinking in the moment that our parents are passing, and there's no way to prepare for a loved one's death.

The fact that Gabriel was taken away from Carlos and Andrea and the entire family in such a violent way... it was premeditated, it was planned, whoever shot Gabriel, he meant death. … Also as a police officer who works on the force, who's on the streets, and he sees the best and the worst of the world, he has to put his life on the line, but it's completely different when the threat comes directly to their home and knocks on the door and kills you.

A part of Carlos definitely died with Gabriel that night. That innocence was stolen away. So I think Carlos lives in a world now where — whereas before Carlos had his two parents, and he was just trying to do his best by and honor his job — now someone has actively hurt him. He has actively stolen one of the most important people in his life growing up, and I think Carlos is only going to try to honor his father. This is such a beautiful throughline that the writers have already established. I don't think it will go unnoticed that Carlos might want to solve this matter in his own hands. He may do it differently a second time.

I think it was a beautiful way to see Carlos a bit unhinged because we've always seen him together. I'm not sure if we're going to touch this place again with the "unhinged"-ness, but I think Carlos has changed. He will never be the young boy we've seen him for the past four years. I think this changes him really into a man.

On whether TK and Carlos will talk about having children again…

Rubinstein: I think eventually we'll come back to that conversation. Also, let's not forget there's a half-brother lurking somewhere in New York. I think Jonah is a really interesting link between TK and his mother, who he tragically lost. I'm sure we'll visit that at some point, especially with Enzo sort of being established as a father figure when Owen wasn't there a lot in New York. So I'm sure we'll see that.

We've been asked this a lot about what we sort of expect from Season 5, and I think TK's priority right now is going to be Carlos. Because to go through something so traumatic, no one can understand that, and even though TK lost one of his parents as well, he'll never be able to understand what Carlos is going through. Depending on where we start the season, I think TK's MO is going to be, "What is Carlos going to do?" and navigating how to be a supportive husband but also make sure that his husband is safe. TK saw his husband spiral out and almost lose himself and almost hurt someone else and maybe even get himself hurt. So I think that's going to be the biggest priority. I think the children conversation has taken a backseat, and that's necessary. … Also just being a husband, what that's going to look like, especially with these circumstances, it's a very brilliant way to leave the season and get people thinking about what we're going to see in the next season.

On TK potentially taking Judd's place at the firehouse…

Rubinstein: Man, I don't know. I don't know if TK wants to keep bouncing between firehouses. Actually, something I would love to do is sort of explore more of the relationship between Tommy (Gina Torres) and TK. I think that beautiful moment where she sings that song that was Gwen's favorite song, I think that was a beautiful moment to explore deeper into the relationship of Tommy pretty much being TK's work mom. She's always been the one that sits him down as his captain and makes sure his mind is clear on the job, because if your mind is not clear on the job, it can end in tragedy; you could hurt someone else or get yourself hurt. So I think TK will stick in the EMS team. Also, to be honest, I don't miss wearing the heavy helmet and heavy uniforms. I like my nice uniform driving the ambulance — but let's not say that to the firefighters.

On how TK will react to Owen's participation in Robert's death…

Rubinstein: I don't know if it would necessarily be a struggle. I think in a weird way this might bring Owen and TK closer because one thing I always talk about with Tim is Owen kind of doesn't have anybody left except for TK. It just happens to be that everyone around Owen... he pretty much loses everyone he gets close to. Luckily, it seems to be that he has a new love interest, which I hope sticks around, because she's incredible, but I feel like especially close family, everyone he gets close with, he loses. I think if there was ever a time to lean on his son it would be now. We had that beautiful moment when he was like, "I need you as much as you need me." And I think that was a beautiful moment for Owen to admit that. We're really going to have to lean on each other in these extremely difficult times. I'm sure Owen is going to step up as a father figure for Carlos, which I'm excited to see. We saw glimpses of that in the finale. I think the relationship between Owen and TK will be very interesting.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

On their favorite filming moments this season…

Rubinstein: I think this is going to be my answer for a long time: I think those two days at Calamigos shooting the wedding, just because everybody was there. It was the most beautiful setting. The thing that we were shooting, it's so important on so many levels. It's not just a wedding for television; it goes on such a deeper level than that, with all the things we're facing as a country. I think it's the wedding. It's hard to top that.

Silva: I think the wedding was absolutely gorgeous. There's a scene in Episode 17 I got to shoot with Benito where I go to his house and ask him to be my best man. It was one of the last scenes that I shot with Benito, and I hold that scene dear in my heart because after everything we've seen these characters go through, after we've established the storyline, the feelings we have established, two men, especially in the Latino community which is often plagued by machismo and this ideology of manhood and vulnerability, I think these two characters actively unfold themselves to a vulnerable place where they can say "I love you" to each other and how proud they are of each other, it meant a lot to me. Being in the community and getting to show that on television, network television, for me, it means a lot personally. Also, Benito is a fantastic actor, so acting with him is always a pleasure and a joy, and I'm really proud that scene exists.

9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for Season 5 by Fox. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Hulu.