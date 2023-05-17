‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 5: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Fox may be saying goodbye to 9-1-1, but the network is still in a Lone Star State of mind for now. While the flagship first responder procedural is moving to ABC for Season 7 (ABC's parent company Disney owns production studio 21st Century Fox Television), its spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for a fifth season at Fox.

The Rob Lowe-led drama is the second-biggest performer for the network, averaging over 3.6 million viewers per episode in Season 4 (compared to 9-1-1's 4.7 million). It takes place in Austin, Texas, with the rescue crews of company 126 at the center of the action. While there have been some cast members from the original series to appear on Lone Star, the series is otherwise independent of the original.

Here's what we know about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 so far.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 release date

TLDR: More likely than not, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 5 in January 2024.

THE DETAILS: Fox renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star for Season 5 in May 2023, shortly before the conclusion of Season 4. The show's four previous seasons all premiered in January, so more likely than not, fans can expect the series to return to Fox next year around the same time. However, if there are any delays related to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, that may change the timeline in unforeseeable ways.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 cast

TLDR: No major changes have been announced at this time.

THE DETAILS: The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star isn't changing just yet.

Full cast list

Rob Lowe as Captain Owen Strand, a firefighter and 9/11 first responder who is asked to rebuild the 126 firehouse after a disaster strikes the team.

as Captain Owen Strand, a firefighter and 9/11 first responder who is asked to rebuild the 126 firehouse after a disaster strikes the team. Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler "TK" Strand, a paramedic who is also a recovering addict and joins his father's new crew as a firefighter before becoming an EMT. As of the Season 4 finale, he is now married to Carlos.

as Tyler "TK" Strand, a paramedic who is also a recovering addict and joins his father's new crew as a firefighter before becoming an EMT. As of the Season 4 finale, he is now married to Carlos. Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder, a former firefighter who survived the initial 126 disaster and is married to Grace. In Season 4, he quit the 126 to take care of his badly injured adult son Wyatt, who needs months of rehabilitation.

as Judd Ryder, a former firefighter who survived the initial 126 disaster and is married to Grace. In Season 4, he quit the 126 to take care of his badly injured adult son Wyatt, who needs months of rehabilitation. Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, a 9-1-1 operator and Judd's wife.

as Grace Ryder, a 9-1-1 operator and Judd's wife. Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, a vivacious firefighter and social media star who serves as an inspiration to the Muslim community.

as Marjan Marwani, a vivacious firefighter and social media star who serves as an inspiration to the Muslim community. Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, firefighter and trans man who is known for his detective skills.

as Paul Strickland, firefighter and trans man who is known for his detective skills. Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes, a police officer who is now married to TK and is grieving the recent murder of his father, Gabriel.

as Carlos Reyes, a police officer who is now married to TK and is grieving the recent murder of his father, Gabriel. Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, an immigrant who works for the 126.

as Mateo Chavez, an immigrant who works for the 126. Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, captain of the EMS team.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 plot

TLDR: The 126 is going to be dealing with both heartaches and hope.

THE DETAILS: The events of the Season 4 finale saw TK and Carlos finally say "I do" under some less-than-ideal circumstances, as Carlos grieved the still-unsolved murder of his father but decided to go through with the wedding without his best man.

Elsewhere, Owen is also worse for the wear now, after saying a bittersweet goodbye to his brother Robert (portrayed by Rob Lowe's real-life brother Chad Lowe).

On a more positive note, things are looking up for Judd's family, as his badly-injured son Wyatt is showing some signs of motor skills improvement, and Tommy's relationship with Trevor may just be nearing the next level after their swoony exchange at TK and Carlos' wedding.

What's next for the crew remains to be seen, but fans can probably expect at least some of these issues to come back into play in the new season.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 trailer

THE DETAILS: There’s no 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 trailer, but we will update this post when it is available.

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 episodes

TLDR: An episode count for Season 5 has not been set yet.

THE DETAILS: The two most recent seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star have had 18 episodes, so that's the most likely count for Season 5. But there could be fewer, especially if the writers strike continues on for long enough to impact production. We'll update when an episode count is announced.

Where to watch '9-1-1: Lone Star'

THE DETAILS: 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 will air on Fox and stream on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-4 are available on Hulu now.