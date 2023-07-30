82-Year-Old TV Presenter Says Asbestos at BBC’s Studios May Have Caused Her Lung Cancer - The Messenger
82-Year-Old TV Presenter Says Asbestos at BBC’s Studios May Have Caused Her Lung Cancer

Veteran BCC figure Dame Esther Rantzen worked at the studios for over 35 years and said their route to work was dubbed 'asbestos alley'

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Starting in 1965, Dame Esther Rantzen embarked on a television career, working at BBC's Lime Grove studios for decades. Now, at 82, she's realizing that those times may have contributed to her stage four lung cancer.

"Some time in the late-80s or early-90s, workmen wearing white spacesuits arrived to take down walls and ceilings along the corridors where I wrote our scripts to remove the asbestos, which did not surprise any of us since my team called our regular route to the canteen 'asbestos alley,'" Rantzen told The Sunday Times. She has also joined the outlet's campaign for the government to proactively remove asbestos wherever possible.

English television presenter and journalist Esther Rantzen and the team of the BBC 1 television series &quot;That's Life&quot; in their offices in 1982.
English television presenter and journalist Esther Rantzen and the team of the BBC 1 television series "That's Life" in their offices in 1982.Tim Roney/Getty Images

Last year, the BBC paid eleven families nearly $2 million in damages related to the deaths of former employees who had died from cancer after working in BBC-owned buildings that had asbestos.

Esther Rantzen attends the press night performance of &quot;Message in A Bottle&quot; at The Peacock Theatre on February 19, 2020 in London.
Esther Rantzen attends the press night performance of "Message in A Bottle" at The Peacock Theatre on February 19, 2020 in London.David M. Benett/Getty Images

While Rantzen says her cancer is "rare" and she will likely never know its cause, she points to either air pollution or her time at BBC's studios.

While the presence of asbestos "is not hazardous" according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, asbestos fibers — which can get released when asbestos materials are damaged — can be harmful to one's health.

Added Rantzen: "It is vital that asbestos is removed from buildings everywhere as soon as possible."

"We would like to extend our continued sympathies to the families of all those affected," a spokesperson for the BBC said in reply to The Sunday Times. "The health and safety of BBC staff and all that use BBC buildings is a primary concern. The BBC manages asbestos in accordance with applicable regulations and statutory requirements."

