8 True Crime Podcasts That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat
These podcasts aren’t for the faint of heart — but if you love true crime, you’ll want to queue these up right away
From TV documentaries to page-turning reads, the interest in true crime has seen a serious spike in recent years — probably because it scratches people’s most voyeuristic, darkly curious itch. Whether you're a seasoned true crime enthusiast or dipping your toes into this thrilling genre for the first time, here are the essential true crime podcasts you won’t want to miss.
My Favorite Murder
Episode length: 30-90 minutes
Episode cadence: Twice a week
One of the podcast genre’s most famous shows, My Favorite Murder goes on tour, has a book tie-in (called Stay Sexy Don’t Get Murdered), sells its own merch, and advertises itself as the first true crime podcast to really become a huge hit. Hosts Karen Kilgraff and Georgia Hardstark are funny, quick, and know their stuff. The show runs twice a week, but in addition to full-length episodes, Kilgraff and Hardstark also release bite-sized “minisodes.”
Perfect for: true crime fans who want to join a whole fandom
Serial
Episode length: 30 minutes
Episode cadence: Seasonal
Few true crime podcasts have made waves in the way that Serial did when it became a sensation in the fall of 2014. The first season of Serial focused on the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore, for which her ex-boyfriend Adnan Syed was arrested. Koenig spoke frequently to Syed about the case, which ended up gaining national attention. Serial’s two follow-up seasons, focusing on Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl and the criminal justice situation in Cleveland, respectively, weren’t quite as huge, but the first one accomplished something; Syed’s case has, in recent years, been reinvestigated.
Perfect for: newcomers to the true crime scene who want to see what the fuss was all about
Sistas Who Kill
Episode length: 30-60 minutes
Episode cadence: Fridays
True crime can be pretty fascinating, but it’s also important to keep in mind, while listening to these podcasts, that the criminal justice system doesn’t give every suspect a fair shake. Enter Sistas Who Kill, hosted by bffs MaRah and Taz, who discuss crimes committed by Black women — as well as how they’re treated when they enter the justice system.
Perfect for: listeners looking for a reality check with their true crime sensationalism
Bruh Issa Murder
Episode length: 20 minutes
Episode cadence: Tuesdays
In its own description, Bruh Issa Murder says their podcast should feel like you’re “at the very end of a house party, in the grips of a deep conversation with friends too late at night” — and they’ve hit that tone exactly. Andre, Battle, Kelly, and Robert are informative and have a great rapport between them, and they don’t just focus on the crime itself, but the social issues behind them. From wrongful exonerations to cold cases, Bruh Issa Murder leaves no stone unturned.
Perfect for: people looking for big issues relayed in a breezy, chatty way
Bad Gays
Episode length: 60 minutes
Episode cadence: Tuesdays
On Bad Gays, Huw Lemmey and Ben Miller support gay rights, but they also support gay wrongs. This podcast is a deep dive on the history of queer crime, with the aim of learning valuable life lessons from — as they put it — “the dark side of queer history,” as well as investigating why we most clearly remember members of the LGBTQ+ community who may have committed a crime.
Perfect for: listeners who want to learn every aspect of LGBTQ+ history
Anatomy of Murder
Episode length: 45-60 minutes
Episode cadence: Tuesdays
Crime isn’t simple; every horrendous act committed by any person has plenty of layers involved — that’s where Anatomy of a Murder comes in. Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and Scott Weinberger really go deep on each case, unpacking every single aspect of the crime — whether the case in question is solved or unsolved to this day.
Perfect for: the most thorough of listeners
You Must Remember Manson
Episode length: 45-60 minutes
Episode cadence: Miniseries
Originally aired in 2017 as a standout season of Karina Longworth’s hit podcast You Must Remember This, You Must Remember Manson focuses on one of the most infamous murder cases in American history. Throughout twelve episodes, historian and host Longworth goes through Manson’s history within the entertainment industry… and the failures that led to the murder of Sharon Tate. True crime fans won’t want to miss this miniseries.
Perfect for: true crime fans looking for one contained story
Affirmative Murder
Episode length: 60-90 minutes
Episode cadence: Mondays
Alvin Williams and Francel Evans want to, as Affirmative Murder’s description notes, “shed a light on the darker side of true crime, pun intended.” On the podcast, Williams and Evans discuss crimes committed by, against, and within marginalized communities, shedding said light on stories that may not be told as often. They also go off on — respectful — tangents sometimes, but their episodes are informative, digestible, and carefully considered.
Perfect for: listeners who want to learn more about lesser-known crime stories
