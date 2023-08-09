If you constantly find yourself scrolling Instagram while watching your favorite show, you're not alone.
In fact, you're part of the majority.
A new study released Wednesday by audience analytics company Samba TV revealed that 8 out of 10 Americans are also paying attention to another device while watching TV.
In addition, the study provided further insight into the viewing habits of the general public, analyzing approximately 45 billion hours of linear and streaming during the first half of 2023.
Even with the prevalence of streaming content, the study found that the reach of linear television actually increased, with about 57 million U.S. households watching every day. However, that's not predicted to last very long.
"Despite fluctuations year-over-year, this pace isn't expected to hold as more and more live sporting events and news programming shifts to streaming," the study noted, "where the majority of younger Americans spend their time."
Sports were responsible for moving the television needle in a major way early this year, with 7 out of the top 10 most-watched programs being NFL playoff games that happened in January.
Binge culture also came to the forefront, with 72% of adults identifying as binge-watchers with 47% of households watching the entire season of a show within the first five days of release.
In terms of streaming services themselves, Netflix posted a 19% increase in households watching multiple programs across the streamer, the most of any service. Paramount+ came in second, with an increase of 14%.
