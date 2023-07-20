71-Year-Old ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Shares What He Thinks Late Wife Would Think of the Show - The Messenger
71-Year-Old ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Shares What He Thinks Late Wife Would Think of the Show

'I really have strong positive feelings about it,' the ABC star told Bachelor Nation's Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Gerry Turner knows his biggest cheerleader remains his late wife Toni Turner. 

Before his search for love begins on ABC's The Golden Bachelor, the 71-year-old Indiana native is opening up about his high school sweetheart who passed away in 2017. 

According to Gerry, his longtime partner would be thrilled about the show.  

"I think she would be very pleased," he shared on iHeartRadio's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Wednesday. "Lately, in the last couple of months, my question for her is always, 'So what do you think of this? Am I doing the right thing?' And I really have strong positive feelings about it. I think she would be very happy."

While speaking to co-hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Gerry explained that he has one picture of Toni in his walk-in closet. Every day, he sees the photo and takes a moment to chat with his late wife. 

"I'll make a brief comment — or sometimes that talk is silent," he explained. "I think she's probably seen me fail at a number of attempted relationships and dating and I really think she would approve of this."

Gerry continued, "It's positive. It's energetic. It's a way of communicating and finding the connection with a number of people, but specifically one special person."

Earlier this week, ABC announced Gerry would be the star of their latest spinoff of The Bachelor. The unscripted series will follow the father of two as he's given a second chance at love with women who have a lifetime of experience.

Gerry Turner of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor”
Gerry Turner of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor”Brian Bowen Smith/ABC

The opportunity is something Gerry never expected to come to fruition.

"I think it was about three years ago and I wasn't dating anyone," he said when recalling the application process. "My daughters and I were watching and we were texting back and forth and the ad for the senior Bachelor came on and I looked at it and my girls said, 'Give it a try.'"

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.

