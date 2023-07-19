Gerry Turner needed a little more than a rose to accept this TV gig.

After ABC announced the 71-year-old Indiana native would be the first Golden Bachelor, fans were curious to learn more about why he decided to find love on national television.

But according to Turner, saying 'Yes' to the gig wasn't an overnight decision.

"I think it was about three years ago and I wasn't dating anyone," he revealed on iHeartRadio's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "My daughters and I were watching and we were texting back and forth and the ad for the senior Bachelor came on and I looked at it and my girls said, 'Give it a try.'"

After applying, Turner got a call back and had some Zoom interviews. Unfortunately, things quickly got quiet because of COVID-19.

"I recall waiting and waiting and I had a phone number for one of the producers at that time and I finally sent him one last message," he told hosts Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile. "I think the message back was, 'We've all been released from responsibility. It doesn't look like the project is going to happen now' and that was it."

Fast-forward two years later and Turner got a call that left him surprised.

"February of this year is when I get a call," he confirmed. "That one was out of the blue. I get the call and they ask, 'Are you still interested' and I said, 'No. I'm over it. I'm good to go. I'm fine.'"

But before both parties could say their final goodbyes, Turner said he couldn't hang up.

"I wanted to see how the conversation would develop and evolve and lo and behold, I probably was pretty easy to be talked into it," he joked. "That was the slippery slope first step."

Then on Memorial Day, Turner received a call from Jesse Palmer himself that he was officially going to be ABC's Golden Bachelor.

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," the network announced. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall on ABC.