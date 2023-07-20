If you can believe it, The Parent Trap, an iconic film that introduced the world to Lindsay Lohan and gave us this handshake, turns 25 today.

Released in theaters on July 20, 1998, The Parent Trap tells the story of twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, who swap places to try to get their parents (played by Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson) back together.

The movie is among a handful of classics that not only made a major impact on young millennials in the '90s but have also stood the test of time. For your viewing pleasure, The Messenger gathered five other standouts to rewatch alongside The Parents Trap for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Whether you have a hankering to watch Proto Zoa belt "Super Nova Girl" in Zenon or just want to catch Hilary Duff casting spells in a red cape, these movies will deliver all the gratifying retro feels.

The Parent Trap

If you think you won't beam when you hear Lindsay Lohan (playing Hallie Parker and Annie James) say this bit of dialogue...

"You and I, are like sisters." "Hallie, we're like, twins."

...think again. The Parent Trap is packed with nostalgic gems that will bring you right back to your childhood living room, glued to the television while taking in a very cool fencing scene, the sheer elegance of Natasha Richardson, Lohan's powerhouse double performance and that one-line, "I have class and you don't." (Did I used to practice this particular bit of dialogue to myself in the mirror, using a clipped British accent? Yes, more than once.)

While we're on the subject, I'm also putting in a plug for the original 1961 version of The Parent Trap, starring Hayley Mills, or at the very least, rewatching the "Let's Get Together" scene.

The Little Rascals

Come for a rewatch of that ballet scene featuring Spanky, Alfalfa and a pesky frog, and stay for one of the most memorable young ensembles out there. As a refresher on The Little Rascals: the "He-Man Woman Haters Club," a club led by a group of neighborhood boys, is in full swing until one of their friends, Alfalfa, falls in love with Darla.

What follows are delightful hijinks that include a go-kart race, bullies named Butch and Woim, Alfalfa's very squeaky rendition of 'You Are So Beautiful' and a character named Uh-Huh. Also, at some point, two kids dress up as an adult and try to get money from the bank.

Once you've gone down memory lane, head over to watch the 20th-anniversary reunion, which brings together the whole cast — and you'll get to see what Alfalfa looks like without his pointy hair.

Casper Meets Wendy

This is absolutely not a knock on Casper, which deserves any and all rewatches, but wow, was Casper Meets Wendy fun. Wendy (played by a 10-year-old Hilary Duff) is a witch who moves to a resort with her aunts while escaping the evil warlock Desmond (played by George Hamilton!) There, she meets Casper, and the two become friends, even though witches and ghosts don't usually co-mingle.

Yes, some of the special effects are dated, but, boy, is Duff charming, and, man, do we get star performances from her witchy aunts, Teri Garr, Cathy Moriarty and Shelley Duvall.

If you want to see Hilary Duff in her very first lead role, have a penchant for the supernatural or just thought Casper was a thoroughly adorable ghost, this one's for you.

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

Zetus lapetus, was Zenon an intergalactic treat. Starring Kirsten Storms, the Disney Channel Original Movie takes place on a spaceship and later Earth, where Zenon is banished to an infinitely less cool planet as punishment.

Featuring performances by the singing group Microbe ("Zoom, zoom, zoom — it's electric!"), brightly colored spandex space outfits and catchphrases you can't believe you forgot ("Supernova!), Zenon holds firm as a '90s classic that could use a rewatch.

This is, of course, just one of the many Disney Channel Originals that deserve to be dusted off, including Smart House, Brink!, Johnny Tsunami and Halloweentown.

Matilda

If there's one childhood movie that never, ever gets old, it's Matilda. A story about a highly gifted, magical young girl (Mara Wilson) who takes on school bully Miss. Trunchbull (Pam Ferris) and becomes friends with a kind teacher named Miss. Honey (Embeth Davidtz)? Yes, please.

Trunchbull is just as scary as you remember her, Wilson is just as much of a joy to watch and Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman are still deliciously terrible. Also, the living room dance scene absolutely holds up.

The Secret Garden

Transport yourself back to the Yorkshire moors for this adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved novel. Mary Lennox (Kate Maberly) is an orphaned child sent to live with her uncle in his grand England home, Misselthwaite Manor.

There, she makes two friends, Dickon and Colin, and discovers a tucked-away garden she helps bring back to life.

It's a magical, nostalgic journey that might make you pick back up a dogeared copy of The Secret Garden from way back when.

