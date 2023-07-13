5SOS’s Michael Clifford Reveals Gender of Baby: ‘I’m Gonna Be A Girl Dad’

Michael Clifford is having a baby girl.

The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist and his wife, talent manager Crystal Leigh, hosted their baby shower on June 2, according to People, where they started off the celebration by setting off cannons to reveal the gender of their baby.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the musician shared photos from the event of the couple in a cloud of resultant pink powder, revealing that they were having a girl.

"i’m gonna be a girl dad," Clifford wrote in the caption.

Leigh also shared photos of the reveal Thursday, along with a video of the couple embracing as they digest the news.

"No caption needed, his face says it all," she wrote, referring to a look of excitement on Clifford's face. "Baby girl Clifford is on her way!"

The pair also revealed to People that the reveal did not go to plan — Leigh told the outlet that one cannon popped too early, leaving the whole party feeling like "time stopped in that moment."

"I really enjoyed the part when a cannon malfunctioned and went off too early," she said. "The gender reveal part of the shower was kind of an afterthought, so we were all still standing around trying to figure out where to stand when it happened. My cousin was still handing out the cannons, and then 'boom': a cloud of pink powder was in the air."

Luckily, the 5SOS artist was quick to act and saved the moment.

"He pulled his cannon right away and then I did mine and from there, it felt like nothing else existed in the world," she recalled. "We just cried and held each other for such a long time. Our parents were watching on Zoom, it was amazing. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. It was very authentically 'us.' Imperfections make better memories, and it was a moment and a feeling we will never ever forget."

The pair also said that they "may have decided" on a name, but are trying not to rush into deciding anything too early.

"It's one of the most important decisions we will ever make, so we don’t want to rush anything," Clifford said.

The musician also recalled just how emotional the reveal was, noting that he has "just always wanted to be a girl dad."

"I couldn’t stop crying when I found out it was a girl," he said. "I’m a little more emotional than some, so I’m just over the moon."

"I’m looking forward to sharing some incredible memories with her, crying together while eating ice cream and watching our favorite Disney movies together."