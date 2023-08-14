50 Cent Says Los Angeles Is ‘Finished’ After Local Nordstrom Is Robbed of $300K in Merchandise

50 Cent is speaking out after a Los Angeles-area shopping center was robbed over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, the rapper shared a photo of a local Nordstrom being vandalized after a large group of suspects smashed display cases, grabbed merchandise and ran out of the store.

"I told you LA was finished," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram Sunday. "They are gonna have to lock the doors, appointment only. SMH."

The post comes after authorities confirmed to The Messenger that more than 30 people entered the Nordstrom store in the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center on Saturday just after 4 p.m. local time and grabbed more than $300,000 worth of merchandise in minutes.

"The suspects ran from the store, ransacking shelves and display tables in the process," the Los Angeles Police said in a press release. "The suspects were wearing ski masks and fled with high-end handbags, clothing and other easily re-sellable items. One suspect, upon entering the store, sprayed bear spray on the face and body of the security guard at the entrance to the store."

As police continue to identify the suspects, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slammed the criminals and vowed to bring justice.

"What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable," she said in a statement Saturday. "Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable. The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future."

50 Cent has previously spoken out about crime in Los Angeles and other California cities. In July, the rapper criticized the zero-bail policy for people accused of misdemeanor crimes.

"LA is finished," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Watch how bad it gets out there. SMH."

Similarly, when footage circulated of thieves stealing an entire rack of clothes from a store in the Bay Area, 50 Cent responded on Instagram, writing, "What the f--- the whole rack."