It's no surprise that Red, White & Royal Blue started internet discourse after its debut on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 11, but the focus of that discourse may be surprising. Instead of bisexuality or the differences between the movie and the book, the hot topic was the Red, White & Royal Blue sex scene, because many people on the internet were unaware that gay men can have sex in the missionary position.

Red, White & Royal Blue has one pivotal sex scene in which Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) make love during a trip to Paris. It's a sentimental scene that focuses on the two men looking at each other and falling in love, but it's not ambiguous that they are having intercourse.

In an exclusive interview with The Messenger, the film's co-screenwriter and director Matthew Lopez said he wanted the audience "to know implicitly, without any ambiguity, what is happening physically throughout every step of the process," while keeping the scene focused on the characters' emotional journeys. "It was most important to me to create a scene of intimacy in which the audience is aware at all times of precisely what is happening inside their minds and in their hearts. It is the body and the heart and the mind working together."

Hollywood has broken multiple barriers in LGBTQ+ representation on screen over the past few decades. The first gay sex scene on American television premiered in 2000 — and it was also missionary (more on that below). But audience members' surprise about the missionary position in the scene highlights the striking contrast between how (and how often) gay sex and straight sex have been depicted on screen. We've seen thousands of straight sex scenes over the years in a myriad of positions and circumstances, but the basic mechanics of gay sex still haven't reached the mainstream. LGBTQ+ characters are often portrayed with sanitized sex lives, if they are written with sex lives at all.

However, there are multiple shows that not only depict gay sex, but portray the full inner lives of LGBTQ+ people inside and outside of the bedroom. If you were curious about or genuinely surprised by the Red, White & Royal Blue sex scene, here are some TV shows to add to your watchlist.

1. 'Queer as Folk' (Showtime)

The first gay sex scene depicted on American television was in the pilot of Queer as Folk on Showtime in 2000. It wasn't as graphic as the scene in the original British version of the show, but it was a major deal for LGBTQ+ representation in the states. Brian Kinney (Gale Harold) takes Justin (Randy Harrison) home for the first time in the premiere episode. They have sex in Brian's loft — not in a back alley or a seedy bathroom. It's a sensual love scene that broke barriers. The series goes on to tackle issues like HIV, adoption, and a myriad of other LGBTQ+ issues.

2. 'Looking' (Max)

Nearly a decade and a half after Queer as Folk, HBO came out with Looking. We're going to go ahead and point out up front that the series has some diversity representation issues, but it's premium cable-level honest about the lives of gay men in the 2010s. Jonathan Groff stars as Patrick, a software engineer torn between his boyfriend Richie (Raúl Castillo) and his boss Kevin (Russell Tovey). Patrick is a hot mess, but he's trying to find himself alongside his two best friends, Dom (Murray Bartlett) and Agustín (Frankie J. Alvarez). The show not only discusses gay sex, but also tackles monogamy, living with HIV and a host of other LGBTQ issues. It's perhaps the closest TV has come to a gay Sex and the City.

3. 'Pose' (FX)

Put on your heels for this one. Pose is the Emmy-winning FX series about the ballroom scene in New York City. Not only is the show groundbreaking for its on-screen and behind-the-scenes representation of the trans community, but Season 2 gave Billy Porter his first ever nude sex scene. Pose emphasizes the narrative that queer love is beautiful in all shades and sizes, and it does so with an unflinching level of honesty.

4. 'Sex Education' (Netflix)

Sex Education will teach you a lot about sex in general. Still, the teen drama stands out because it points out the damaging nature of heteronormative sex education in schools. Teens are curious about sex, all different kinds of it. Better yet, the show tries to have a sense of humor about the awkwardness of first times and figuring yourself out. The show covers sex in a lot of forms — not just queer sex — but it's inclusive, eye-opening, and does a remarkable job of trying to remove the stigma and shame around exploring your sexual identity. It gets five stars for sex positivity.

5. 'How to Get Away with Murder' (Hulu)

We don't recommend that you emulate anything the characters on How to Get Away with Murder do, because they objectively have broken moral compasses. Still, we would be remiss to ignore Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora). The show originally aired on ABC, so it isn't as risqué as the premium cable choices on this list, but with a 10 p.m. timeslot, Shonda Rhimes gave Connor and Oliver (Coliver) the same steamy treatment as MerDer on Grey's Anatomy and Olitz on Scandal enjoyed in their respective heydays. How to Get Away with Murder unabashedly brought gay sex to broadcast, so you'd think we'd know more by now. The reaction to Red, White & Royal Blue means it might be time to go back for a rewatch.

