Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 did not end with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger like the previous two seasons. Instead, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) renewed their vows in a quaint second wedding thrown by the entire town. There was a momentary flare-up of drama when Bill (Chris Klein) and Kathy (Wynn Everett) showed up, revealing they've been together for most of the season. Rather than destroying anything or causing a scene, Kathy apologized and gifted Ronnie and Dana Sue a family heirloom china set. She and Bill then left peacefully, promising to work on themselves...

The rest of the vow renewal went off without a hitch, with Helen (Heather Headley) catching the bouquet and a few other romantic partnerships taking shape. Even without a stress-inducing cliffhanger, we have many burning questions after Sweet Magnolias Season 3 that we need to be answered when Netflix (hopefully) renews the show for Season 4.

1. Can Bill really change?

Bill Townsend has been saying he's sorry essentially since the show began. After two seasons of everyone in Serenity telling him he needed to figure out how to be a better person, it seems like Bill is finally ready to do the work. With Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears), Isaac (Chris Medlin) all looking for Bill to become a better man, is he capable of changing under that kind of pressure? More importantly, will being with someone like Kathy help or hinder his potential progress? He seems more committed to becoming the man and father that his estranged family members need him to be, but after so many letdowns, it is hard to see how Bill will be able to clean up all the mess he's made.

2. Will Helen and Eric find their way back together?

Helen caught that bouquet, but who will she head down the aisle with? Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) is (thankfully) gone for good, but will Helen and Eric pick up where they left off? They were obviously in love before Ryan came back into town, but Eric was so deeply hurt by Helen choosing Ryan. Plus, he's not exactly single at the moment. That lingering gaze they shared after Helen caught the bouquet said that there is something between them, but are they willing to risk their hearts for each other again?

3. What's going on with Annie and Ty?

Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Ty (Carson Rowland) have never been on the same page. One is always falling for the other while that person is falling for someone else. Has their time finally come? Annie dumped Jackson (Sam Ashby) when he refused to stand up for their relationship, and Ty was right there to comfort her afterward. Annie confessed at the vow renewal that her heart still hurts over the breakup, but one of the episode's final shots was Annie and Ty holding hands. It seems like these adorable kiddos might finally have a chance at their fantasy friends-to-lovers storyline.

4. Is marriage in the cards for Maddie and Cal?

We are thrilled that Helen caught the bouquet, but we were even more thrilled to see Cal (Justin Bruening) be disappointed that it wasn't Maddie. Both of them worked hard in Season 3 to strengthen the foundation of their relationship and have been encouraging each other to grow as individuals before they progress their relationship further. Cal has a new job now, and Maddie is trying out new hobbies to establish who she is outside of Bill's ex-wife. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 proved that Cal and Maddie make a really good team, and we wouldn't be mad to see them planning a Serenity wedding of their own in the near future.

5. Who will be the next mayor of Serenity?

Trent and the entire Lewis family left Serenity at the beginning of Season 3, leaving a big question mark about who will be the new mayor of Serenity. Helen pushed Peggy (Brittany L. Smith) to run and volunteered to be her campaign manager. We can't imagine someone being able to take down that team, but Maddie also did a lot of work this season to improve Serenity. It could also be interesting to see one of the young people step up in a civic way. Ty is taking a gap year... would he be interested in public office? Whoever takes over the job will have a big part in shaping the future of Serenity and thus the lives of the Magnolias.

What do you most want answered in Sweet Magnolias Season 4?

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.