The Sharks are coming back to your screen soon. Shark Tank will return for its landmark 15th season on ABC this fall, and we're more than ready to see what the entrepreneur hopefuls come up with to kick off the bidding wars next.

Until then, though, there are still a few more weeks in the summer swelter to get through, and, luckily for fans of the show, there are a lot of Shark-approved creations that are pitch-perfect for the remainder of the season — especially for those families who are hoping to sneak in a last-minute vacation before it's time for the little ones to head back to school.

To celebrate the return of the toothiest business competition show, we curated some of the Sharks' most useful family summer vacation brand investments. Here are 5 Shark Tank products that are perfect for summer.

One of the biggest challenges families face while traveling with their little ones is finding the right kid- and budget-friendly activities to engage in while on the road. However, Season 10's Jamie and Brian Ratner came through with a clutch internet offering that allows families to search by location for the best deals on interactive activities for families with children of all ages, and Shark Kevin O'Leary joined in on the adventure-planning fun.

Recreational vehicle culture is at peak popularity right now, and so is luxe van life. In Season 11, David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson brought the two concepts together with their chic camper designs that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing — and are available for rental or purchase. Shark Barbara Corcoran ponied up her hard-won cash to see these vehicles hit the road en masse, bringing some real class to the highway.

Speaking of camping, one part of the journey that's not so amazing as the scenic landscapes is the onset of little critters that try to tag along for the ride. Luckily, Season 11's entrepreneurs Kelley Higney and Ellen McAlister got Lori Greiner's financial backing to expand their business of making these bug bite remedy tools that use suction to take the sting and itch out of bug bites, as well as a tick-removal tool for those times when the woodland creatures get a little too attached to you.

In Season 14, businessman Jordan Stern came through with a major win for frozen food fans when he secured a deal with both Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner to help bring his ice cream storage containers to the world. The vacuum insulated cooler is made with stainless steel and keeps the refreshing dessert at the perfect temperature for hours. Who doesn't want to snack on a pint at the beach?

Road trips can be a big unpredictable, and while that's kind of the beauty of the tradition, it also means you might find yourself at campsites that don't offer as much privacy as others. Not to fear because Mark Cuban saw the value in Season 10 contestant Kressa Peterson's creation of an outdoor showering garment that allows users to clean up in public spaces without sacrificing privacy.

Shark Tank returns to ABC for Season 15 this fall.