5 Popular Biopics That Got it Wrong Like ‘The Blind Side’

Hollywood loves a biopic. Throughout Oscars history, over a dozen Best Picture winners were about real people, and over 300 actors across the four performance categories have earned nominations for biographical portrayals, according to TCM.

Just last year, the Best Actor and Best Actress awards went to stars playing real-life people: Will Smith as Richard Williams, the dad of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard, and Jessica Chastain as TV evangelist Tammy Faye Messner in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. This year, Austin Butler was nominated for playing Elvis, as was Ana de Armas for playing Marylin Monroe in Blonde and Michelle Williams for playing Steven Spielberg's mother in The Fablemans.

As much as audiences and critics enjoy movies based on a true story, they don't always seem to care as much about how true the story actually is. In a recent headline-making example, Michael Oher, on whom the Oscar-winning movie The Blind Side is based, filed a lawsuit against the wealthy white family, who, in the movie, rescue him from poverty, teach him to play football and adopt him into their family. But in his lawsuit, Oher alleges that the family never really adopted him and instead tricked him into handing over his financial independence to them in the form of a conservatorship. (The Tuohys have denied they entered into the conservatorship to take advantage of Oher.) Additionally, while the film makes him seem unintelligent, Oher has pointed out that he was in the same high school classes as the Tuohy children, which is how he met the family. The film also portrays Sandra Bullock's character as teaching Oher to play football, but in real life, Oher was already excelling at the sport by the time he met the family.

With The Blind Side under renewed scrutiny, we took a look back at five other popular biopics that stretched the truth in the name of dramatic storytelling.

Amadeus (1984)

It won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for F. Murray Abraham, Best Director for Miloš Forman and Best Screenplay for Peter Shaffer's adaptation of his own play — but Amadeus is essentially one fat lie.

It isn't a biopic about Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart but a meditation on jealousy and the creative process, told from the viewpoint of fellow composer Antonio Salieri. The story posits that Salieri was so consumed with hate for Mozart (and also at God, but "Amadeus" means "beloved by God") that his actions ultimately killed the musical legend. Not only is there no evidence to support this, the two were actually colleagues. It's possible that Salieri felt that Mozart's greatness and his penchant for fart jokes were incongruous, but it did not ignite a historical conflagration.

Amadeus suggests that Salieri was just some harpsichord-tinkling bozo. This is not the case. His work was celebrated at the time; he just hasn't become synonymous with genius like Mozart. There are other falsehoods in the film. Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Don Giovanni are shown as too-brilliant-for-the-masses that flopped. Not true; they were hits. Also, F. Murray Abraham's Salieri is a sexually frustrated bachelor who devoted himself to God and chastity in what he believed was an exchange for genius. He actually had eight kids. There's also no evidence that he attempted suicide out of guilt for "killing Mozart." He was also not the secret benefactor who commissioned Mozart's Requiem.

Salieri did, however, suffer a bit of a breakdown at one point and survived a knife injury. Rumors (supposedly spread by Beethoven's nephew) began to spread, and years later, a Russian playwright wrote a short work Mozart and Salieri, in which he concocted a rivalry, ending with Salieri killing Mozart on stage. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov adapted this into an opera, and then, 150 years later, Peter Shaffer wrote the Tony-winning play, Amadeus, later adapted to film.

Rudy (1993)

When thinking of iconic sports movies, 1993's Rudy is one of the first to come to mind, with the Sean Astin-led biopic telling the inspirational story of Notre Dame football walk-on-turned-legend Rudy Ruettiger. The journey of the undersized underdog was already unbelievable — and then Ruettiger and filmmakers took it to another level. While Rudy included characters that didn't exist, moved around the order of games, and completely ignored that Ruettiger's tuition was covered through the GI Bill and his past military service, the biggest liberty happens to be the film's most memorable sequence.

Despite actually being one of Ruettiger's strongest advocates, his former coach Dan Devine agreed to be portrayed as the "heavy" in the big screen adaptation, leading to a climactic scene where the Notre Dame players walk into Devine's office to demand that Ruettiger get his one opportunity to suit up, placing their jerseys on his desk in protest. "The jersey scene is unforgivable," said Devine, who always planned to allow Ruettiger to dress for his last game. "It's a lie and untrue."

It is true, though, that Ruettinger got to see action and even recorded a sack on the final play. Rudy ends with its hero triumphantly carried off the field. "A lot of it was embellished," legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who was Ruettiger's Notre Dame teammate, has said. "He got in; he got a sack. Was the crowd chanting? No. Did I throw in my jersey? No. Did he get carried off the field? He got carried off by three of the biggest pranksters on the team." The joke's on us, then!

Patch Adams (1998)

Patch Adams wasn't exactly a hit with critics when it was released in 1998. Robert Ebert famously said it made him want to spray the screen with Lysol. Still, it was a financial success at the time, earning over $200 million against a budget reportedly somewhere between $50-90 million. It was nominated for an Oscar (Best Score) and two Golden Globes.

But the one person who might've hated the movie more than Ebert was Hunter Doherty Adams, the man the movie is based on. Directed by Tom Shadyac and starring Robin Williams as Patch Adams, the supposedly biographical film follows Adams as he checks himself out of a mental institution after having an epiphany that humor can help heal. To help spread this revelation and put it into action, he decides to go to medical school as a middle-aged man, donning a clown nose while visiting young patients to cheer them up.

The film invents several things about Adams' story. For one, he didn't go to medical school late in life; he attended college at 22 and graduated medical school at 26. Similarly, his love interest, played by Monica Potter, was invented. But those details aren't what upset the real Patch. Instead, the physician felt the movie trivialized his life's work and failed to raise awareness about his Gesundheit! Institute. He also suggested that filmmakers failed a promise to use profits from the film to build a hospital.

"After the movie, there wasn't a single positive article about our work or me," he told New Renaissance magazine in 2017. "There were dumb, stupid, meaningless things… it made my children cry. They actually thought that they didn't know the person they were reading about. I knew the movie would do this. I would become a funny doctor. Imagine how shallow that is relative to who I am."

During a 2010 speech at the Mayo Clinic, Adams said, "The film promised to build our hospital. None of the profits from the film ever came to us, and so, basically 40 years into this work, we are still trying to build our hospital."

The Social Network (2010)

The Social Network landed on screens in 2010 in all its captivating, Aaron Sorkin-soaked glory, telling the dark, sexy story of Mark Zuckerberg's creation of Facebook, then the most dominant social media platform.

Three years after the film was released, Zuckerberg hosted his first public town hall session at Facebook's California headquarters and dismissed The Social Network as — at least in some part — a work of fiction. "They went out of their way in the movie to try to get some interesting details correct like the design of the office, but on the overarching plot … they just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful," he said.

So, just how real was The Social Network? Plenty of liberties were taken with the plot, according to Zuckerberg, who said that his motivation for starting the site was not to attract women. Unlike in the film, Zuckerberg was dating his now-wife Priscilla Chan at the time and started the site to "help connect the world."

A 2010 investigation from Business Insider also questioned the victim edit that co-founder Eduardo Saverin (Andrew Garfield) was given, reporting that he was partying in New York while Zuckerberg was building a business in California and put up free ads for his own startup on Facebook without permission. The outlet also reported that Zuckerberg rowed crew in high school, despite the film's claims otherwise, and his original Facebook collaborator was his high school chum Adam D'Angelo, not Saverin.

The outlet added that, luckily for Zuckerberg, The Social Network left out the part where he allegedly used private data submitted to Facebook to hack into two Harvard Crimson journalists' email accounts.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Ron Howard's biopic about mathematician John Nash grossed over $313 million worldwide and won four Academy Awards. It did not, however, concern itself much with telling Nash's true life story.

While the film has been criticized for taking such dramatic license, Howard has said he did not intend for it to be a literal representation of the Nobel Lauriet's life. The most striking example of this is how Nash's schizophrenia is portrayed. In the movie, Nash interacts with several characters who turn out to be schizophrenic hallucinations. In reality, Nash never experiences visual hallucinations. Sylvia Nasar, who wrote the book the film is based on, said the filmmakers "invented a narrative that, while far from a literal telling, is true to the spirit of Nash's story."

Other changes, however, can not be excused by the limitations of visual storytelling. For instance, the film neglects to mention that Nash fathered a son out of wedlock with a nurse whom he abandoned when he learned of the pregnancy. Of his relationship with the young nurse, Nasar writes in her biography he "wished to show everyone that he was the master of this gorgeous young woman and that she was his slave" — a point he allegedly drove home by throwing her to the ground at a picnic and putting his foot on her neck. Additionally, while the movie portrays his wife (played by Jennifer Connelly) as sticking by him throughout his illness, in real life, she divorced him in 1963. The two did not renew their relationship until after Nash won the Nobel Memorial Prize in 1994.