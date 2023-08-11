Please, just hear us out!

It's been almost eight years since Netflix debuted its first Netflix original film, Idris Elba's Beasts of No Nation, a daring push into the movie-making business. And while other prestigious and ambitious titles have followed, the streamer has put the most resources behind big blockbuster action movies led by A-listers, with the results being... let's say, mixed.

But with the release of Netflix's latest, Gal Gadot's solid-enough Heart of Stone, it seemed like the perfect time to see if some films in the genre were better than they are remembered, especially since the knock on many of these is that they're unmemorable. So, take off your Bird Box blindfold and give a second look at these films.

Bright (2017)

Yes, admittedly, this is a tough place to start. And Netflix themselves seems a little ashamed, considering you have to type in "Brig" until Bright even shows up anywhere on the search page, which is a far departure from Bright's status as the original Netflix golden child. Serving as the streamer's first blockbuster release, Bright was packed with promise and potential, thanks to the quartet of End of Watch director David Ayer, Chronicle writer Max Landis (who is no longer someone to be excited about), and stars Joel Edgerton and Will Smith. And yet, the fantasy film that finds two LAPD cops, one human (Smith) and the other an orc (Edgerton), navigating racism and police corruption while also protecting an elf and a magic wand was immediately destroyed by critics and perhaps became most famous for Smith's Daryl Ward beating a fairy with a baseball bat and declaring, "Fairy lives don't matter today!"

And yet, Bright was a monster hit with audiences, earning 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and a green light for a sequel (such plans were canceled post-Slap). And maybe it's just the Smith loyalist in me, but there are plenty of bright spots when it comes to Bright. While Ayer has been virtually written off at this point, his bonafides are as legit as it gets, having written The Fast and the Furious, Training Day and End of Watch, the last of which he also directed. So the guy knows how to write a pair of cops (or outlaws) riding around in cars, and Bright is at its best when it puts Ward and Jakoby (Edgerton) in the Training Day version of this film rather than the Suicide Squad one. I've often criticized Smith for the lack of risks he's taken in his career, so credit has to be given when he attempts to be Denzel Washington (who won an Oscar for Training Day) but with an orc for a partner instead of Ethan Hawke. Plus, you can't be mad at a wild supporting cast that includes Noomi Rapace, Ike Barinholtz, Margaret Cho, Jay Hernandez and Édgar Ramírez as a "high-ranking elf federal agent with the US Department of Magic's Magic Task Force." Like, c'mon, how are you not sold after the end of that last sentence?! —Derek Lawrence

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

If you were into the highly-stylized neon look of Riverdale, are intrigued by the idea of a cool/baffling bowling alley fight scene, or just want to see Karen Gillan single-handedly take down an entire mob, give Gunpowder Milkshake a shot. The 2021 Netflix action flick follows Sam (Gillan), a professional assassin who gets in trouble with some lethal bad guys after killing one of their own and saving the life of an 8-year-old girl. Along the way, she encounters three would-be librarians trained in the art of combat (Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Angela Bassett, who, quite frankly, walk away with the film), as well as a creepy guy with a toothpick whom I wish never to see again.

Gillan is always a treat to watch onscreen, the production design is incredible, and the plot is slick and fast-paced while not taking itself too seriously. I'm adding additional stars because the women are never hyper-sexualized, as is want to happen in most action movies. It also features actresses over 50 kicking ass, which, again, rarely (if ever?) is allowed to happen. Gunpowder Milkshake, taking on blatant ageism in films, one swift gunshot from Angela Bassett at a time — who knew? —Thea Glassman

Army of the Dead (2021)

I haven't truly been excited about a zombie movie since Zack Snyder first revived the zombie craze with his 2004 update on George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead. And perhaps that was the recipe for success in Netflix's Army of the Dead (consistency is key, after all), which allowed Snyder to once again give the genre a refresh for a new generation.

Army's reported $70-90 million budget did not go to waste, providing one blockbuster action sequence after another for streaming viewers a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Flashy special effects and dystopian Vegas setting aside, the movie delivered some surprisingly emotional performances from Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell as an estranged father and daughter trying to reconnect after a shared loss. —Glenn Garner

The Gray Man (2022)

I will not fib and say that The Gray Man is great, but I find it unfair when people cite it as an example of how Netflix is ruining cinema. Yes, it is a whiff when considering its ludicrous production budget ($200 million), three A-list leads (Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, plus Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton and even the little girl from Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and the fact that it was directed by the same pair (Joe and Anthony Russo) who directed the second- and sixth-placed all-time grossers in history. (The last two Avengers movies.) But elements of it are actually quite entertaining.

Sure, it's just another overlong spy movie with shoot-outs and quips. But Chris Evans, as the villain, was given permission to go nuts with his performance, and it is rare that you see a tough guy with a physique made from cement giggling and mincing — then screaming and yelling because "I got shot in the ass, Suzanne!"— and generally having a blast quite like this. The little mustache is just the cherry on top. —Jordan Hoffman

Extraction 2 (2023)

The sequel to Netflix's biggest premiere ever, Extraction 2 scored the streamer's most successful opening weekend of 2023 when it was released on June 16. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it also faired better with critics and audiences than its predecessor. Like the first installment, Extraction 2 is directed by stuntman-turned-directed Sam Hargrave, written by Joe Russo of Marvel fame, produced by Russo and his brother Anthony, and stars Chris Hemsworth as Aussie assassin Tyler Rake.

In fact, the sequel is basically the first movie on steroids. Remember the first film's jaw-dropping, 12-minute action sequence filmed entirely in a single shot? Well, Extraction 2 has one of those too, but this time it goes on for 21 minutes. Think Tyler fights through some impossible obstacles in the original? Well, this time, he beats people up while literally on fire. While Extraction 2 loses some of the originality and grit of the first, there is more than enough nail-biting, mind-bending action in this follow-up to satisfy even the most jaded John Wick fans. Plus, Idris Elba joins the party. He doesn't stay for long (hopefully, we'll get more of him in the third film), but he does find time to congratulate Tyler on having such a cool name. —Michael Miller