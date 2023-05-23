5 Jonas Brothers Secrets Revealed — Including ‘Wicked’ Auditions, Therapy Sessions and Sibling Rivalry

In the midst of promoting their latest album, The Album, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas stopped by Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss everything from their band's beginnings to current industry challenges.

The brothers were proudly "spilling the tea," as Nick joked on the podcast, and shared quite a few secrets spanning between decades of tough moments and even recent auditions.

Here are the five big takeaways from their tell-all interview:

Nick and Joe auditioned for the same role in Wicked.

Nick confirmed that both of the brothers auditioned for the upcoming Wicked movie with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. While competitiveness occasionally pops up between the trio, there's no ill-will. "When it comes to our career, we genuinely both looked at each other and said, 'Go in there and get it,' because it has to be one of us."

Joe then confirmed that neither brother landed the part. "That being said, never got that call..."

Nick went to therapy after a less-than-perfect performance.

Seven years ago, Nick joined country star Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2016 American Country Music Awards. However, he still thinks of it as one of the "worst" moments of his career.

"There was another time during a really tragic guitar solo debacle that happened on live TV," Nick recalled. "I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn't stop."

The singer said his poor performance caused him "to go to therapy."

"Til this day and hours after unpacking it, I can't really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it. I looked at my manager and said, 'I think that was bad,'" he continued. "I was, like, in shock kinda. It was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on."

Joe was jealous of Nick becoming a coach on The Voice.

Three years after Nick became a coach on The Voice in 2020, Joe revealed he was jealous of the gig, especially as a former coach on The Voice Australia. He recalled receiving the news at a Fleetwood Mac concert.

"As they were playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide,'" Joe shared. "It was bittersweet. I'm super happy for him but I'm also bummed cause like 'I wanted that f—ing gig!'"

The Brothers embraced being "sex symbols" early on.

During the interview, Shepard asked the brothers if it was strange to hear fans express attraction to one of them in front of the others.

"On one hand, yes, it is extremely weird sort of being an idol or sex symbol. It's a strange thing," Nick admitted. "It's also a business. We kind of know that to a certain degree. When it was like 'I'm a Joe girl,' it's not like, 'Oh I'm hurt, I'm going to go cry.'"

"No," added Joe. "We're going to go sell a shirt that says 'I Love Joe.'"

Shepard chimed in, noting, "The rising tide lifts all three ships."

Joe is cool with Taylor Swift 14 years later.

When Shepard asked if Joe emerged from his relationship with Swift unscathed, Joe replied, "It's been many, many years removed." He added, "I'm cool with Taylor."

Joe reportedly broke up with Swift in 2008 over the phone and inspired her song, "Forever & Always."

He certainly knows not to mess with her fans now. "I hope to think they like me," Joe explained. "No one f—s with the Swifties, you know?"