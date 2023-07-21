4 People Who Spent $1 Million (or More!) To Look Like Barbie or Ken - The Messenger
4 People Who Spent $1 Million (or More!) To Look Like Barbie or Ken

The iconic doll has inspired millions of dollars of cosmetic procedures

Published |Updated
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Human Ken Justin JedlicaThis Morning/Youtube

Barbie's influence is obviously massive, and with the release of Greta Gerwig's new film, the public has been inundated with reminders of the toy brand's cultural force — but some fans are going for full identical looks to the doll or her male counterpart Ken.

Justin Jedlica - $1 million

Jedlica (pictured above) is perhaps considered the internet's original real-life Ken after first entering the public conversation in a 2012 20/20 episode in which he discussed having had over 90 procedures. Jedlica went on to appear on the very first episode of TLC's cosmetic surgery show Botched in 2014.

By 2021, Jedlica has had over 1,000 procedures and spent over $1 million on cosmetic procedures to embody Ken, per reports. He said his procedures come from a desire to express himself.

"For me, most of what I had after my first nose job, was a 'want' in my life. I knew I didn't need them. I never felt my body was less than or was dissatisfied with it," he said on ITV's This Morning.

Nikki Exotica - Over $1 million

Human Barbie Nikki Exotica
Human Barbie Nikki Exoticatruly/Youtube

Singer Nikki Exotica has also spent over $1 million to become a human Barbie. The Mirror reports that it took Exotica "two decades" to achieve her Barbie transformation. "I chose the Barbie look because I was obsessed with the doll since I was little," Exotica, who is a trans woman, told the publication. "I used to steal my cousin's Barbie dolls all the time," she added on "Hooked On The Look" in March.

Jessica Alves - Over $1 million

Human Barbie Jessica Alves
Human Barbie Jessica AlvesThis Morning/Youtube

Alves was a flight attendant when she used $100,000 of her grandfather's inheritance to become a human Ken doll, according to The Mirror. Alves's Ken look took 12 procedures, including "nose jobs, liposuction, six-pack operations, calf shaping, pec implants, Botox fillers, and more," The Mirror reports.

Her quest to look like Ken took a scary turn when a gel to make her arms more muscular caused paralysis for several days. "It nearly got to the stage where they were talking about chopping my arm off. The doctors said if the bacteria had gone to my heart I would have died," she told The Mirror.

Despite that incident, in 2014, Alves said she planned to get more cosmetic procedures done. Earlier this year, after coming out as transgender, she underwent several cosmetic surgeries, this time to look like Barbie. "I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie," she told The Mirror. In 2020, Alves reportedly had spent $1.1 million on her procedures.

Sarah Burge - $3 million

Sarah Burge Human Barbie
Sarah Burge Human BarbieAnderson

Former Playboy model Sarah Burge has reportedly spent upwards of $3 million on her cosmetic enhancements to become a replica of the Barbie doll, undergoing 300 procedures, according to The Mirror. The Brit earned the moniker "human Barbie" in the early 2000s, notoriety she said she was quite comfortable with: "I've become a celebrity because of it. In Japan they love me."

Cosmetic surgeries have been on the rise

In 2020, the U.S. had the most cosmetic surgeries in the world, according to Statista.com, with four million operations. The American Academy of Plastic Surgeons has reportedly seen several jumps in the number of cosmetic procedures being performed due potentially in part to social media, higher societal acceptance of plastic surgery and a decrease in costs.

