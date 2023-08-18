At only ten years old, Judith Barsi was already on track for a promising Hollywood career, after having appeared as Thea Brody in 1987's Jaws: The Revenge. Barsi's star continued to rise as she voiced Ducky in the childhood favorite film The Land Before Time, and Anne-Marie in All Dogs Go To Heaven, each directed by esteemed animator Don Bluth.

Unfortunately both of those films would be released posthumously, following the death of the child starlet and her mother Maria Barsi, at the hands of her father József on July 25, 1988.

What happened to Judith Barsi?

Child actress Judith Barsi IMDB

On July 28, 1988, three bodies were found burned at the Barsi's home in Canoga Park, California. Each had gunshot wounds, and authorities concluded that József shot his daughter and his wife, poured gasoline on their bodies. Later, he shot himself in the family garage. Authorities also believe that József had killed his wife and daughter days before the discovery of all three bodies, likely on July 25, 1988. What he did in between is still a mystery.

According to an LA Times interview with Ruth Hansen, Judith's agent, when Judith missed an appointment on the 25th, Hansen said she inquired after her by phone and spoke to József, who said a car had taken Judith and her mother to San Diego.

Judith Barsi in 'Cagney and Lacey' CBS

The next day, Hansen spoke to József again, and he said he planned to move out of the house, but was sticking around to say goodbye to Judith. Both Barsi and her mother had likely already been deceased for over a day.

Who were The Barsi family?

They were Hungarian immigrants who fled the country after Soviet occupation in 1956. József supported the family as a plumber, until his drinking problem caused the family to have to live off of welfare until Judith's acting career took off.

Judith Barsi with Ted Danson in the "Relief Bartender" episode of 'Cheers' NBC

Judith was discovered at a skating rink at age 5 and a half, according to her IMDb page. She went on to appear in somewhere over 70 commercials before landing her first major role in NBC miniseries "Fatal Vision" in 1984. She went on to book many more TV movie and series roles before landing in major movies like 1986's Eye of The Tiger and 1987's Jaws sequel, and voicing the two children's classics with Don Bluth.

Judith was reportedly pulling in a six-figure income at the time of her death, which the family used to purchase the home where the tragedy would take place.

The troubling signs leading to a tragic end

Judith had been showing signs of emotional abuse leading up to her murder according to the LA Times, which reported that she had plucked off her eyelashes as well as her cat's whiskers as a response to a stressful home life. Hansen, Judith's agent, told the Times that she had witnessed Judith burst into tears at an audition, and suggested that Maria take her to a psychologist, who contacted Children's Services about accusations of emotional abuse by Judith's father.

Judith Barsi in 'Cagney and Lacey' CBS

A friend of József's reportedly told the LA Times that József told him "500 times he was going to kill his wife," and when he pressed József on what would happen to Judith if he carried out those threats, József said, "I gotta kill her too."

The case was investigated by Child Protective Services, who ultimately dropped the case at Maria's request, after she reportedly promised to leave József. She'd rented an apartment in Panorama City and would spend days there with Judith before coming home at night, but reportedly hesitated to leave József and move permanently before the fatal encounter.

A review was launched in November of 1988 of Children's Services handling of Judith's case, with some arguing that further intervention might have prevented the killings.

How Judith's death impacted productions she'd worked on

Bluth reflected on how the loss of Judith affected the production of All Dogs Go To Heaven. In a 2012 interview with Meridian Magazine, he said that her death "nearly paralyzed us."

Though Barsi's work on The Land Before Time had been completed before her passing, she was killed a year and a half before the other Bluth film All Dogs Go To Heaven was released. Bluth said in the same interview that hearing the cassette recordings of Barsi's voice during the animation process was difficult.

"We couldn't listen to the voice," he said. "Everybody would start tearing up. So it stopped everything for a while."

Bluth also spoke highly of Judith in another interview. "She was absolutely astonishing," he said. "She understood verbal direction, even for the most sophisticated situations. We loved working with her." According to an interview with Cataroo, Bluth left work for the day upon hearing the news of Judith's passing.

The closing credits song in All Dogs Go To Heaven "Love Survives" is said to be dedicated in her memory. Also, Judith's character Ducky's famous line "Yep! Yep! Yep!" from A Land Before Time is engraved on her tombstone.

Judith Barsi's grave Kociak/Wikimedia Commons

The family who lives at the Barsi home claim it's haunted

The family that now occupies the Barsi's Canoga Park home has said they've had many strange experiences since they bought the home in 2001. The Bernal family appeared on episodes of the Roku series, "Murder House Flip," which renovates homes for residents who live where murders have taken place. The family said in their episodes that they experienced cold spots and nightmares, as well as the garage door opening and closing on its own.

The family's daughter Gaby Bernal, who sleeps in the same bedroom that Judith did, said she grew up with an imaginary friend named Joseph.