3-Year-Old Drowns in ‘Married to Medicine’ Star Quad Webb’s Pool

According to a police report, the drowning was an accident

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Reality TV personality/activist/entrepreneur Quad Webb visits the Build Series to discuss Bravo’s reality series “Married to Medicine” at Build Studio on December 16, 2019 in New York City.Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

A 3-year-old girl drowned at the home of Married to Medicine: Atlanta star Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb, according to police reports obtained by WSB-TV.

Cobb County police responded to a drowning in Marietta, Ga., on July 7; per a police report seen by the outlet, the girl was identified as Aryanna Rice, the daughter of Tamica Webb.

TMZ reported that Rice, whose nickname is Ari, is Webb's great niece.

Webb's representative told the outlet in a statement, "Quad Webb and family have suffered the loss of two beloved family members, in separate occasions, in just one week. This has been an incredibly challenging experience for the entire family. Your understanding and support are deeply valued."

The representative also asked for privacy as the family takes time to heal.

"In this trying time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown by the public, fans and media," the statement said. "We kindly request much needed privacy during this period of mourning as Quad is taking time to grieve with her family."

Two men were visiting Webb's home and using the pool for around two hours, per WSB-TV. They went inside the house for a while, and when they went back to the pool, they reportedly saw Rice — who they initially thought was a doll — floating in the pool.

Rice was reportedly pulled out of the water, and 911 was called, according to the outlet. She was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Hospital.

It is unknown whether the Married to Medicine star was at home at the time of the incident. According to WSB-TV, the police report lists the drowning as an accident.

The Messenger contacted local police and fire department officials for comment, but did not immediately hear back. A representative for Webb said they had no additional comment when reached by The Messenger.

Webb has been a regular on the Atlanta-based reality show for the majority of the series since it debuted in 2013. The series follows the lives of doctors and doctors' wives in the medical community.

