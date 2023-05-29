25 Under 25: Books Written By Young(ish) Authors

Did you know that some beloved classic novels were written by young authors? For example: Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and S.E. Hinton’s The Outsiders were all published while the writers were teenagers and young adults. But what about their contemporaries who have followed suit? Get to know these 21st century authors who hit their stride before turning twenty-five.

1. The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang

Published at Age: 22

Book Published: May 1, 2018



22-year-old R.F. Kuang solidified her title as a sci-fi writing heavyweight with her debut series, The Poppy War. Readers will easily immerse themselves in the life of Rin, a peasant girl who makes her way into the most elite military school in a fictional universe, unearthing her power as a shaman. Kuang has gone on to write equally successful novels, including Babel and Yellowface, which was released in May.

2. Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

Published at Age: 20

Book Published: June 7, 2022



Though it took two years for the book to be published, Leila Mottley was just 17 years old when she began writing Nightcrawling. The editing process – along with the advice of her mentor, The Company Daughters author Samantha Rajaram – must have paid off, because it’s since been longlisted for the Pen/Hemingway Award for Best First Novel, the Booker Prize, and the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. Powerful and grim, this book details the movements of a recent high school dropout who begins nightcrawling to pay the bills and witnesses a scandal within the Oakland Police Department.

3. The Tiger's Wife by Téa Obreht

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: March 3, 2011



Téa Obreht published her first novel just shy of her 25th birthday, which consequently won a slew of awards and landed her on The New Yorker’s 20 Best American Fiction Writers Under Forty list. In a rich and stunning new voice, The Tiger’s Wife tells the story of a young doctor who travels to the Balkans on a mercy mission while contending with the death of her grandfather.

4. White Teeth by Zadie Smith

Published at Age: 25

Book Published: January 27, 2000



Right before she reached 25 years old, Zadie Smith published the book that would jump-start her career as a well-known author. White Teeth, her debut, analyzes the relationship between two friends who met during their time in the British Army and their families in London.

5. More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: June 2, 2015

Adam Silvera is best known for his They Both Die At the End series, which was re-popularized last year on TikTok. More Happy Than Not is his debut novel — published in 2018 right before his 25th birthday — which details the life of a 16 year old struggling to cope after a family tragedy, and coming into his sexuality. When it comes to the takeaway of this book, Silvera said, “[I want readers to understand] that sexuality is very complicated, and choices aren’t always the foundation of it.”

6. The Rehearsal by Eleanor Catton

Published at Age: 22

Book Published: April 1, 2008



Eleanor Catton is best known for her novels The Luminaries and Birnam Wood. But before these works came to be, 22-year-old Catton wrote a story during her MFA years that would become The Rehearsal. Brilliant and elegantly written, this novel expands on the sexual relationship between an underage student with her teacher, and the consequential effects on her family and community.

7. The Broom of the System by David Foster Wallace

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: January 6, 1987



Broom of the System follows Lenore, a 24-year-old switchboard operator caught in the midst of several surrealist adventures in Cleveland. David Foster Wallace initially submitted the book for his undergraduate thesis, and it was later published in 1987 while he was completing a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Arizona.

8. The Icarus Girl by Helen Oyeyemi

Published at Age: 21

Book Published: January 17, 2005



The Icarus Girl tells the story of Jess, an 8 year old who visits Nigeria for the first time and makes a new friend who is not who she seems. This was Helen Oyeyemi’s debut, and she has since become an award-winning author with seven novels and one short story collection under her belt.

9. Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: October 1, 2018



At 24 years old, Alice Oseman created the webcomic series Heartstopper and shared it on platforms like Tumblr and Tapas. It quickly gained traction and has amassed over 52 million views to date, in addition to being adapted into a popular Netflix series. The book is about the budding friendship between Charlie, a gay high school student, and Nick, a rugby player.

10. PS, I Love You by Cecelia Ahern

Published at Age: 21

Book Published: February 3, 2004



You may be familiar with the adaptation featuring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler – but before PS, I Love You was a film, it was Cecelia Ahern’s personal post-grad project. Published in 2004, the book follows Holly, a widow who goes on an intercontinental journey before her 30th birthday at the behest of her late husband.

11. These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong

Published at Age: 22

Book Published: November 17, 2020



These Violent Delights is 22-year-old Chloe Gong’s YA debut and a New York Times bestseller. Set in 1920s Shanghai, the book elaborates on an existing blood feud between two street gangs and the former love between the gang’s heirs. About the book Gong said, “With this book and the duology itself, and starting with Romeo and Juliet, I think the big theme is to choose love in a place of hate.”

12. Eragon by Christopher Paolini

Published at Age: 15

Book Published: April 26, 2005



What started out as a personal writing challenge for 15-year-old Christopher Paolini ended up as a bestselling series with a film adaptation. Eragon was first published in 2002 – before being re-edited and released by Knopf in 2003 – and tracks the journey of a farm boy who finds a dragon egg in the woods, unlocking his destiny as a Dragon Rider.

13. Everything Is Illuminated by Jonathan Safran Foer

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: April 16, 2002



Jonathan Safran Foer stunned readers with his debut novel, Everything Is Illuminated, a fictionalized autobiography about Foer’s journey to find the woman who may have saved his grandfather from the Nazis. He was about to turn 25 years old before it was published. Three years later in 2005, the book was adapted into a film starring Elijah Wood and Eugene Hütz.

14. Tell Me I'm Worthless by Alison Rumfitt

Published at Age: 23

Book Published: January 1, 2021



When asked about her debut novel Tell Me I’m Worthless, Alison Rumfitt said, “I suppose I wanted to write on a basic level about fascism as a haunting or haunting as fascism.” The book, published when Rumfitt was 23 years old, is a contemporary horror about one woman who revisits an abandoned home, the place where her nightmares originated, to save the life of her best friend.

15. It's Kind of A Funny Story by Ned Vizzini

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: April 2, 2006



Ned Vizzini put his name on the literary map at 19 years old when he wrote a memoir about teenage angst. Five years later, he published It’s Kind of A Funny Story, a moving account of a teenage boy’s struggle with anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. It would later be adapted into a film starring Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis, and Emma Roberts.

16. The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon

Published at Age: 21

Book Published: August 20, 2013



21-year-old Oxford graduate Samantha Shannon sold The Bone Season as a seven-book series, while taking home a six-figure advance and quickly selling the film adaptation rights. Set in London, the book describes a 19-year-old clairvoyant who accidentally kills two police officers and is taken to Oxford, a city run by a second race called the Rephaites.

17. The Duff by Kody Keplinger

Published at Age: 17

Book Published: August 7, 2010



Kody Keplinger came up with the idea for The Duff at 17 years old, which would later turn into a New York Times bestselling romance with a film adaptation. The story follows a smart high school senior who meets an insanely rude jock and begins to fall for him, enemies-to-lovers style. When asked why she became a writer, Keplinger said, “This has been my dream job since I was very young. I can’t imagine not writing.”

18. Divergent by Veronica Roth

Published at Age: 22

Book Published: April 26, 2011



Veronica Roth said she started writing Divergent as a senior in college during winter break. The first book — which would become a five-book series and a well-loved film trilogy starring Shailene Woodley — was published in 2011 and tracks the actions of a 16 year old attempting to fit within a divided post-apocalyptic society.

19. The Kissing Booth by Beth Reekles

Published at Age: 15

Book Published: May 14, 2013



Like many contemporary books with cult followings, The Kissing Booth started out as a piece of popular Wattpad fiction. Beth Reekles put her story on the website in 2010 and was later contacted to have the work officially published. Funny and heartwarming, the story follows a teenage girl who kisses her best friend’s brother and secretly begins to fall for him.

20. I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai

Published at Age: 16

Book Published: October 8, 2013



Malala Yousafzai became an international symbol after being shot by the Taliban for opposing restrictions placed on female education. She’s since become an education activist and the youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize. In 2013, at 16 years old, she published I Am Malala – a beautiful memoir which depicts her recovery and her continued fight for the rights of women.

21. Rules of Attraction by Brett Easton Ellis

Published at Age: 23

Book Published: June 30, 1987



Bret Easton Ellis was 21 years old and still in college when he published his hit debut novel, Less Than Zero. Just two years later, he published The Rules of Attraction, an equally captivating novel which details a love triangle between a group of students at an affluent liberal arts college.

22. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: March 6, 2018



Tomi Adeyemi wanted to create an allegory for the modern Black experience — so she came up with Children of Blood and Bone, her YA debut, at just 24 years old. The trilogy begins with the journey of Zélie, a young girl who lives in a mythical world run by magic, violence, and an abusive monarchy. The book would go on to sell over half a million copies and gain 14 award nominations in its first year of publication.

23. Falling Into Place by Amy Zhang

Published at Age: 15

Book Published: September 9, 2014



Can you believe Amy Zhang wrote her first book at 15 years old, and just in a single month? The story came to her after moving to the Midwest with her family and having to chart new territory. Falling Into Place is a powerful debut about a high school girl who drives her car into a tree, and the friends and adversaries who gather at the hospital as she fights for her life. Zhang’s latest book, The Cartographers, was released in January.

24. The Near Witch by V.E. Schwab

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: August 2, 2011



V.E. Schwab is a self-proclaimed scaredy cat, but that didn’t stop her from writing her first paranormal novel at 24 years old. In The Near Witch, a group of children go missing from their beds just as a stranger shows up in a town called Near. It’s up to one girl to use the bedtime fairy tales she’s been told her whole life to find them before it’s too late.

25. St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves by Karen Russell

Published at Age: 24

Book Published: June 6, 2005

Karen Russell began her literary debut with a collection of short stories titled St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves, which detail a series of mystical and paranormal events set in the swamps of the Florida Everglades. She's gone on to write seven more books, earning several awards including the MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant", the New York Public Library's 2012 Young Lions Fiction Award, and a fellowship at the American Academy in Berlin.



