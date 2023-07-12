We now know who the Television Academy has chosen as the best and brightest of the year (that is, from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023). The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were finally being revealed on Wednesday, July 12, and, as expected HBO's Succession had a very big day with 27 nominations. FX's The Bear also got some serious love from voters, and comedies like Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus were heavily favored in the nominations.

There are still some surprises to be found in the list, so without further ado, here is the full list of Emmy nominations for 2023.

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Hulu)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus (HBO)

Theo James, The White Lotus (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Alan Ruck, Succession (HBO)

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Netflix)

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO)

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us (HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession (HBO)

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (HBO)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession (HBO)

Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us (HBO)

Storm Reid, The Last of Us (HBO)

Anna Torv, The Last of Us (HBO)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor: Benjamin Caron, "Rix Road" (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: Dearbhla Walsh, "The Prick" (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us: Peter Hoar, "Long, Long Time" (HBO)

Succession: Andrij Parekh, "America Decides" (HBO)

Succession: Mark Mylod, "Connor's Wedding" (HBO)

Succession: Lorene Scafaria, "Living+" (HBO)

The White Lotus: Mike White, "Arrivederci" (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: Beau Willimon, "One Way Out" (Disney+)

Bad Sisters: "The Prick" by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul: "Point and Shoot" by Gordon Smith (AMC)

Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" by Peter Gould (AMC)

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" by Craig Mazin (HBO)

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" by Jesse Armstrong (HBO)

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" by Mike White (HBO)

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

James Marsden, Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX)

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear (FX)

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry: Bill Hader, "wow" (HBO)

The Bear: Christopher Storer, "Review" (FX)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "Four Minutes" (Prime Video)

The Ms. Pat Show: Mary Lou Belli, "Don't Touch My Hair" (BET+)

Wednesday: Tim Burton, "Wednesday's Child is Full of Woe" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry: "wow" by Bill Hader (HBO)

The Bear: "System" by Christopher Storer (FX)

Jury Duty: "Ineffective Assistance" by Mekki Leeper (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building: "I Know Who Did It" by John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky (Hulu)

The Other Two: "Cary & Brooke Go to An AIDS Play" by Chris Kelly (HBO/Max)

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Jason Sudeikis (Apple TV+)

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Netflix)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Outstanding TV Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Taron Egerton, Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku)

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy (Showtime)

Steven Yeun, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble (Hulu)

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm (Amazon Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six (Netflix)

Ali Wong, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Joseph Lee, Beef (Netflix)

Ray Liotta, Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Young Mazino, Beef (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Maria Bello, Beef (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble (FX)

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six (Netflix)

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef: Lee Sung Jun, "Figure of Light"(Netflix)

Beef: Jake Schreier, "The Great Fabricator" (Netflix)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Carl Franklin, "Bad Meat" (Netflix)

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Paris Barclay, "Silenced" (Netflix)

Fleishman Is in Trouble: Valerie Farish and Jonathan Dayton, "Me-Time" (FX)

Prey: Dan Trachtenbeg (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef: "The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain" by Lee Sung Jin (Netflix)

Fire Island: by Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)

Fleishman is in Trouble: "Me-Time" by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (FX)

Prey: Dan Trachtenbeg (Hulu)

Swarm: "Stung" by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: Al Yankovic and Eric Appel (Roku)

OTHER

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Amazon Prime Video)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michele Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

The Accused: Damned or Devoted? (PBS)

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

The Territory (National Geographic)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Host

Queer Eye: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

Nailed It!: Nicole Byer (Netflix)

Top Chef: Padma Lakshmi (Bravo)

Baking It: Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Peacock)

RuPaul's Drag Race: RuPaul (VH1)

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (Sony)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That's My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

Outstanding Game Show Host

Jeopardy!: Mayim Bialik (Sony)

Family Feud: Steve Harvey (ABC)

Jeopardy!: Ken Jennings (Sony)

Password: Keke Palmer (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune: Pat Sajak (ABC)