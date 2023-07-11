The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the complete

list of nominees for its highly anticipated 2023 HCA TV Awards.

The HCA TV Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in television across various genres, including drama, comedy, limited series, and reality TV. It will include nominees from a "diverse and talented group of actors, directors, writers, and series," according to a press release obtained by The Messenger.

However, due to the ongoing WGA strike and the possibility of a SAG/AFTRA strike, winners of the 2023 HCA TV Awards will no longer be presented on August 12th and August 13th. The date and time has yet to be determined.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Broadcast Network Drama Series

Best Cable Drama Series

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

From (MGM+)

P-Valley (Starz)

Succession (HBO)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Harold Perrineau - From (MGM+)

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO)

Milo Ventimiglia - The Company You Keep (ABC)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO)

Ramón Rodríguez - Will Trent (ABC)

Raymond Lee - Quantum Leap (NBC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)

Erika Christensen - Will Trent (ABC)

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Juliette Lewis - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Sarah Snook - Succession - (HBO)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO)

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession (HBO)

Cole Hauser - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Elijah Wood - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Jeremy Sisto - FBI (CBS)

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Luke Grimes - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO)

Matt Smith - House of the Dragon (HBO)

Theo James - The White Lotus (HBO)

Wes Bentley - Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus (HBO)

Catalina Sandino Moreno - From (MGM+)

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Janet Montgomery - New Amsterdam (NBC)

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (HBO)

Jen Tullock - Perry Mason (HBO)

Lauren Ambrose - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sonja Sohn - Will Trent (ABC)

Sophie Thatcher - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

A Million Little Things - DJ Nash and James Roday Rodriguez, "One Big Thing" (ABC)

Quantum Leap - Shakina, "Let Them Play" (NBC)

Succession - Jesse Armstrong, "Connor’s Wedding" (HBO)

The White Lotus - Mike White, "Arrivederci" (HBO)

Will Trent - Liz Heldens and Kath Lingenfelter, "A Bad Temper and a Hard Heart" (ABC)

Yellowjackets - Jonathan Lisco, "Edible Complex" "(Showtime)

Yellowjackets - Liz Phang and Rich Monahan, "Burial" (Showtime)

Yellowstone - Taylor Sheridan, "Horses In Heaven" (Paramount Network)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Drama Series

From - Jack Bender, "Pas de Deux" (MGM+)

Queen Sugar - Ava DuVernay, "For They Existed" (OWN)

Succession - Mark Mylod, "Connor’s Wedding" (HBO)

The Cleaning Lady - Timothy Busfield, "Sanctuary" (FOX)

The Company You Keep - Jon Huertas, "The Spy Who Loved Me" (ABC)

Will Trent - Howard Deutch, "Bill Black" (ABC)

Yellowjackets - Ben Semanoff, "Edible Complex" (Showtime)

Yellowjackets - Karyn Kusama, "Storytelling" (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series

Accused (FOX)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (Lifetime)

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable TV Movie

Black Girl Missing (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Reno 9-1-1: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

The Portable Door (MGM+)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgård - Documentary Now! (IFC)

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers (HBO)

Josh Groban - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett - Documentary Now! (IFC)

Bel Powley - A Small Light (NatGeo)

H.E.R. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Guy Pearce - A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)

Justin Theroux - White House Plumbers (HBO)

Liev Schreiber - A Small Light (NatGeo)

Wendell Pierce - Accused (FOX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Hannah Waddingham - Tom Jones: Masterpiece (PBS)

Judy Greer - White House Plumbers (HBO)

Kathleen Turner - White House Plumbers (HBO)

Lena Headey - White House Plumbers (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

Accused - Howard Gordon, "Scott's Story" (FOX)

A Small Light - Joan Rater & Tony Phelan, "Pilot" (NatGeo)

A Spy Among Friends - Alexander Cary, "Boom-ooh-yatatatah" (MGM+)

Documentary Now! - John Mulaney, "Soldier of Illusion Part 1" (IFC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series or TV Movie

A Small Light - Susanna Fogel, "Pilot" (NatGeo)

A Spy Among Friends - Nick Murphy, "Snow" (MGM+)

Documentary Now! - Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas, "Soldier of Illusion Part 1" (IFC)

White House Plumbers - David Mandel, "Entire Series" (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Animal Control (FOX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Night Court (NBC)

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Best Cable Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Blindspotting (Starz)

Dave (FXX)

Party Down (Starz)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Adam Scott - Party Down (Starz)

Alan Tudyk - Resident Alien (SYFY)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk - Lucky Hank (AMC)

Joel McHale - Animal Control (FOX)

John Goodman - The Conners (ABC)

John Larroquette - Night Court (NBC

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Ghosts (CBS)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Gina Rodriguez - Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Jasmine Cephas Jones - Blindspotting (Starz)

Marcia Gay Harden - So Help Me Todd (CBS)

Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Robin Thede - A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Rose McIver - Ghosts (CBS)

Sofia Black-D’Elia - Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

Best Supporting Actor in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts (CBS)

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta (FX)

Harvey Guillén - What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)

Ken Marino - Party Down (Starz)

Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat (FOX)

Martin Starr - Party Down (Starz)

Ryan Hansen - Party Down (Starz)

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

William Stanford Davis - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Danielle Pinnock - Ghosts (CBS)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jane Lynch - Party Down (Starz)

Jennifer Garner - Party Down (Starz)

Lisa Ann Walter - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Megan Mullally - Party Down (Starz)

Rebecca Wisocky - Ghosts (CBS)

Sarah Goldberg - Barry (HBO)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Zazie Beetz - Atlanta (FX)

Best Writing in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - Quinta Brunson, "Development Day" (ABC)

Barry - Bill Hader, "wow" (HBO)

Ghosts - Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, "Whodunnit" (CBS)

Not Dead Yet - Casey Johnson & David Windsor, "Pilot" (ABC)

Party Down - John Enbom, "Once Upon A Time 'Proms Away' Prom-otional Event" (Starz)

What We Do In The Shadows - Ayo Edebiri and Shana Gohd, "Private School" (FX)

Best Directing in Broadcast Network or Cable Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - Randall Einhorn, "Teacher’s Conference" (ABC)

Barry - Bill Hader, "wow" (HBO)

Blindspotting - Rafael Casal, "The Good, The Bad, And The Thizzly" (Starz)

Ghosts - Christine Gernon, "Whodunnit" (CBS)

Party Down - Ken Marino, "KSGY-95 Prizewinner’s Luau" (Starz)

What We Do In The Shadows - Kyle Newacheck, "Private School" (FX)

Best Streaming Comedy Series

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies (Paramount+)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX on Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot (Hulu)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult- The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sylvester Stallone - Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday (Netflix)

Kim Fields - The Upshaws (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph - Loot (Apple TV+)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series

Benjamin Bratt - Poker Face (Peacock)

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (FX on Hulu)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

James Marsden - Dead to Me (Netflix)

James Marsden - Jury Duty (Freevee)

Ke Huy Quan - American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series