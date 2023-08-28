Kids across the nation are heading back to school, which means fall is finally coming into view. This fall, the fall TV premiere dates schedule will look a bit different than usual, though, due in part to the ongoing dual strikes in Hollywood that have delayed many planned small screen productions.

However, there are still quite a few new shows heading to your favorite broadcast networks and streaming services next season. From new reality competition series to the return of some of your favorite dramas to imported comedy shows, here's a look at all the fall TV premiere dates that have been announced so far.

Shows premiering in September 2023

Sept. 1

Disenchantment Season 5 (Netflix)

God. Family. Football. (Freevee)

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror Season 2 (10/9c on Travel)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Netflix)

Power Book IV: Force (8/7c on Starz)

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sept. 3

Is She the Wolf? (Netflix)

Sept. 4

American Dad! Season 18 (10/9c on TBS)

Ancient Empires (8/7c on History)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 (9/8c on Bravo)

Secrets of Penthouse (9/8c on A&E)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr (9/8c on HGTV)

Sept. 5

Inside the NFL Season 47 (8/7c on The CW)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 (9/8c on TLC)

One Shot: Overtime Elite (Amazon Prime Video)

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 (10/9c on TLC)

Sept. 6

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston Season 2 (8/7c on PBS)

The Changeling (Apple TV+)

Crime Scene Confidential Season 2 (9/8c on ID)

FC Barcelona: A New Era (Amazon Prime Video)

I Am Groot Season 2 (Disney+)

Infamy (Netflix)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3 (Netflix)

Never Let Him Go (Hulu)

One Shot: Overtime Elite (Amazon Prime Video)

Predators (Netflix)

Tahir's House (Netflix)

Sept. 7

The Dead Files Season 16 (10/9c on Travel)

Dear Child (Netflix)

Gamera - Rebirth - (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 (Paramount+)

Top Boy (Netflix)

Virgin River Season 5 (Netflix)

Sept. 8

All or Nothing: The National Team in Qatar (Amazon Prime Video)

Burning Body (Netflix)

The Changeling (Apple TV+)

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka (Disney+)

Spy Ops (Netflix)

A Time Called You (Netflix)

Selling the OC (Netflix)

Sept. 10

The Masked Singer (8/7c on Fox)

Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6 (10/9c on AMC)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (9/8c on AMC)

Sept. 12

Sullivan's Crossing (9/8c on The CW)

The Swarm (8/7c on The CW)

Welcome to Wrexham (10/9c on FX)

Sept. 13

Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory (Disney+)

Class Act (Netflix)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney+)

The Morning Show Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Wrestlers (Netflix)

Sept. 14

Buddy Games (9/8c on CBS)

No Demo Reno Season 3 (9/8c on HGTV)

Southern Charm Season 9 (9/8c on Bravo)

Sept. 15

The Club Season 2 (Netflix)

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons Season 7 (Netflix)

Lang Lang Plays Disney (Disney+)

Love After Lockup Season 5 (9/8c on WE tv)

Miseducation (Netflix)

Surviving Summer Season 2 (Netflix)

Written in the Stars (Amazon Prime Video)

Sept. 16

48 Hours Season 37 (9/8c on CBS)

Sept. 17

60 Minutes Season 56 (7:30/6:30c on CBS

The Gold (Paramount+)

Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein (MGM+)

Sept. 18

Mr. Sidhu Investigates (Acorn TV)

Neighbours: A New Chapter (Freevee)

Sept. 19

Celebrity Name That Tune Season 4 (8/7c on Fox)

I Can See Your Voice Season 3 (9/8c on Fox)

Sept. 20

American Horror Story: Delicate (10/9c on FX)

The D'Amelio Show (Hulu)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion (Disney+)

Moving (Hulu)

The Super Models (Apple TV+)

Sept. 21

Sex Education Season 4 (Netflix)

Sept. 22

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Peacock)

Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video)

Love Is Blind Season 5 (Netflix)

Still Up (Apple TV+)

Sept. 24

Krapopolis (8/7c on Fox)

Sept. 25

Kitchen Nightmares Season 8 (8/7c on Fox)

The Irrational (10/9c on NBC)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 (9/8c on Fox)

The Voice Season 24 (8/7c on NBC)

Sept. 27

The $100,000 Pyramid Season 7 (10/9c on ABC)

The Amazing Race Season 35 (9:30/8:30c on CBS)

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 (8/7c on ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 4 (9/8c on ABC)

Love in Fairhope (Hulu)

The Masked Singer Season 10 (8/7c on Fox)

Snake Oil (9/8c on Fox)

Survivor Season 45 (8/7c on CBS)

Sept. 28

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 (9/8c on ABC)

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

Disney's Launchpad Season 2 (Disney+)

The Golden Bachelor (8/7c on ABC)

Hell's Kitchen Season 22 (8/7c on Fox)

The Kardashians Season 4 (Hulu)

Lego Masters Season 4 (9/8c on Fox)

The Vanishing Triangle (Sundance Now)

Sept. 29

20/20 Season 46 (9/8c on ABC)

Dateline NBC Season 32 (9/8c on NBC)

Disney's Launchpad Season 2 (Disney+)

Gen V (Amazon Prime Video)

Shark Tank Season 15 (8/7c on ABC)

Shows premiering in October 2023

Oct. 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Season 33 (7/6c on ABC)

Bob's Burgers Season 14 (9/8c on Fox)

Family Guy Season 22 (9:30/8:30c on Fox)

Heist 88 (9/8c on Showtime)

The Simpsons Season 35 (8/7c on Fox)

Oct. 2

Lotería Loca (9/8c on CBS)

Oct. 3

Found (10/9c on NBC)

Oct. 4

Chucky Season 3 (9/8c on USA/SYFY)

Magnum PI Season 5 (10/9c on NBC)

Quantum Leap Season 2 (9/8c on NBC)

The Spencer Sisters (9/8c on The CW)

Sullivan's Crossing (8/7c on The CW)

Surrealestate Season 2 (10/9c on USA/SYFY)

Oct. 5

Bargain (Paramount+)

Lupin Part 3 (Netflix)

Transplant (9/8c on NBC)

Oct. 6

Loki Season 2 (Disney+)

Undead Unlock (Hulu)

Oct. 10

Last One Standing Season 2 (Netflix)

Oct. 12

The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

FBoy Island (8/7c on The CW)

Frasier Season 12 (Paramount+)

Good Night World (Netflix)

House of Villains (10/9c on E!)

Oct. 13

Everybody Loves Diamonds (Amazon Prime Video)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Raid the Cage (9/8c on CBS)

Shining Vale Season 2 (Starz)

Oct. 15

Annika (10/9c on PBS)

World on Fire Season 2 (9/8c on PBS)

Billy The Kid Season 2 (9/8c on MGM+)

Oct. 16

Children Ruin Everything (9/8c on The CW)

Everyone Else Burns (9:30/8:30c on The CW)

Run the Burbs (8:30/7:30c on The CW)

Son of a Critch (8/7c on The CW)

Oct. 18

Living for the Dead (Hulu)

Oct. 19

Wolf Like Me Season 2 (Peacock)

Oct. 20

Elite Season 7 (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season 10 (8/7c on The CW)

Upload Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Oct. 21

NFL Icons (MGM+)

Oct. 22

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, Part 2 (9/8c on AMC)

Oct. 25

Life on Our Planet (Netflix)

Oct. 26

American Horror Stories (Hulu)

Pluto (Netflix)

Oct. 27

Criminal Records (Apple TV+)

Fellow Travelers (9/7c on Showtime)

Shoresy Season 2 (Hulu)

Oct. 28

Masters of Illusion Season 10 (8/7c on The CW)

World's Funniest Animals Season 4 (9/8c on The CW)

Oct. 29

The Gilded Age Season 2 (9/8c on HBO)

Shows premiering in November 2023

November TBD

Faraway Downs (Hulu)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs (Hulu)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Nov. 1

Black Cake (Hulu)

Nov. 2

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Seal Team Season 5 (10/9c on CBS)

Nov. 3

Ferry: The Series (Netflix)

Invincible Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Wall Season 6 (8/7c on NBC)

Nov. 8

The Buccaneers (Apple TV+)

Nov. 14

A Murder at the End of the World (FX/Hulu)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 12 (9/8c on The CW)

Nov. 16

Ghosts UK (9/8c on CBS)

Nov. 17

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Nov. 20

Spellbound Season 1 Part 2 (Hulu)

Nov. 21

Fargo Season 5 (10/9c on FX)

Nov. 28

Love Like a K-Drama (Netflix)

Nov. 29

Echo (Disney+)

Nov. 30

Virgin River Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix)

Shows premiering in December 2023

Dec. 20

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Fall 2023 broadcast TV lineups

