How to Watch the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Live This Morning

Here's where you can stream this year's Emmy nominations live

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Emmys statue.CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

It's almost time for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations to be announced. The 2023 Emmys will celebrate the best contributions to the small screen, as selected by the members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The nominees will be officially announced by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma on Wednesday, July 12th at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. If you're wondering how to watch the 2023 Emmy nominations live, look no further.

Where to watch 2023 Emmy nominations

The nominations will be announced live via the Television Academy's YouTube channel.

The 2023 Emmy nominations will feature some major rules change from previous years. Chiefly, the Academy has eliminated the "hanging episode rule" starting with this year's awards. This means that only episodes released during the eligibility period — this year, that's June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023 — can be considered for nomination voting. A show needs to release at least six episodes during the eligibility period to qualify. This means that some shows will have "orphaned" episodes that don't meet series eligibility requirements, but do qualify for certain individual categories.

To give an example, Stranger Things Season 4 was released in two parts. The first part qualified for the 2022 eligibility window, which is why it received series nominations last year. The two episodes of Vol. 2 were released during the 2023 eligibility window, but didn't qualify for series nominations due to the six-episodes requirement. Those two episodes are orphans. That's why Dacre Montgomery is the only Stranger Things actor submitted for consideration this year, for his guest-starring performance in the Season 4 finale, which was released on July 1, 2022.

Another big rules change for the 2023 Emmys is the creation of Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Host for a Game Show categories, which were previously part of the Daytime Emmys. To avoid confusion with the Game Show category, the Outstanding Competition Program will now be known as the Outstanding Reality Competition program. In other words, Jeopardy! will not be in the same category as Survivor.

For now, the 2023 Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on September 18. However, there's a chance that the ceremony will be postponed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike

