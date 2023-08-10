It's official: The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 8/7c, Fox and the Television Academy jointly announced on Thursday. The 2023 Emmys were initially scheduled to air in September but were delayed as a result of the ongoing dual Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The show will broadcast live from LA Live's Peacock Theater, and the Creative Arts Emmys will take place at the same location on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, with an edited version of both nights airing on FXX on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8/7c.

News of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day-slated broadcast comes as the dual strikes that initially delayed the event are still ongoing.

In a statement regarding the initial news that the 2023 Emmys might have to move to early 2024 as a result of the concurrent strikes by the writers' and actors' unions, the Television Academy initially said in a statement, "Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available."

The last Emmys postponement took place in 2001, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The 2001 Emmys went on to air seven weeks late in November.

A host for the 2023 Emmys has not been announced.

The nominations, which were announced in July, heavily favor HBO's original dramas, including 27 nods for Succession, 24 for The Last of Us and 23 for The White Lotus.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Jan. 15, 2024 at 8/7c on Fox.