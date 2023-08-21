16 Snoop Dogg Concertgoers Hospitalized for ‘Heat-Related Illness’ in Houston

Houston's triple-digit heat wave gave an unfortunate new meaning to "Drop It Like It's Hot" at Saturday's outdoor Snoop Dogg concert.
According to Montgomery County Hospital District, 35 people were examined for "heat-related illness" at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion during the show with 16 of those transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition.
The Atascocita Fire Department also announced on Twitter that they were "headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the Snoop Dogg concert."
"We got your back Snoop!" they added.
MCHD dispatched the fire department as a precaution in case patient numbers continued to rise, which AFD explained to The Messenger "is a common practice and very effective if done early on."
"Much credit should be given to MCHD for managing the patient load," said AFD public information officer Jerry Dilliard, noting that their crewed medical ambulance bus was not needed, and they left after about an hour.
- Snoop Dogg Cancels 30th Anniversary Concert Amidst WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes
- Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Prove Their Friendship with Action Figures — and Wine
- Snoop Dogg-Themed Jack in the Box Restaurant Opens in California for Limited Time
- Artifact Users Can Now Listen To Snoop Dogg Read This Story
- Heat Waves Cost US $1B in Health Spending
- This Summer’s Heat Waves ‘Virtually Impossible’ Without Climate Change, Scientists Say
- Adele Helps Fan Choose Baby Name and Says She Really Wants ‘To Be a Mum Again Soon’Entertainment
- Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Respond to Rumors About Their MarriageEntertainment
- Why Dolly Parton Gave Kate Middleton a Raincheck After Royal Invitation to TeaEntertainment
- Kevin Costner’s Ex Calls Him ‘Punitive, Manipulative’ For Suggesting She Should Get Less Child SupportEntertainment
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Return With a Heavy Metal Holiday Tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’Entertainment
- Details of Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s ‘Dream’ Engagement Ring: ‘Classic and Timeless’Entertainment
- Where Does ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Really Stand Politically? Here’s Everything He’s Said So FarEntertainment
- Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman on 3-Year Anniversary of His DeathEntertainment
- Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Tennessee WeddingEntertainment
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Ariana Grande Reveals She Changed ‘Yours Truly’ Album Cover After Fan OutrageEntertainment
- Bob Barker’s Partner Nancy Burnet Reveals the Late Star Proposed to Her ‘Many Times’Entertainment