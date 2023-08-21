16 Snoop Dogg Concertgoers Hospitalized for ‘Heat-Related Illness’ in Houston

Houston's triple-digit heat wave gave an unfortunate new meaning to "Drop It Like It's Hot" at Saturday's outdoor Snoop Dogg concert.

According to Montgomery County Hospital District, 35 people were examined for "heat-related illness" at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion during the show with 16 of those transported to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

The Atascocita Fire Department also announced on Twitter that they were "headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to assist with overheated concert attendees at the Snoop Dogg concert."

"We got your back Snoop!" they added.

MCHD dispatched the fire department as a precaution in case patient numbers continued to rise, which AFD explained to The Messenger "is a common practice and very effective if done early on."

"Much credit should be given to MCHD for managing the patient load," said AFD public information officer Jerry Dilliard, noting that their crewed medical ambulance bus was not needed, and they left after about an hour.