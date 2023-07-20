15-Month-Old Son of Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Has Died

Travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson has announced that her 15-month-old son, Asher, has died.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, Tran Ferguson penned a lengthy caption directed to her late son.

"You’re 15 months today my little angel," she began. "Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life. You are the smartest & happiest little boy I’ve ever known."

Tran Ferguson also spoke about her hopes for the future, writing, "You were going to do amazing things and change the world I just know it. I miss your little laughs, the way you stick out your tongue when you giggled, the way you picked up your food with your tiny chubby fingers, your little dance moves, how you clapped your hands, your little feet kicking a ball, the way you grab the hockey or golf sticks for dada, you just always knew how to make everyone smile."

She also wrote about how loved the 15-month-old was by his family, writing "I can’t even put into words how loved you are."

"I can’t stop seeing your big smile everywhere I go, I hear your laugh and babbles all day and it just breaks my heart you’re physically not here. Your room is empty, your stuff untouched. There’s no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can’t believe it happened to us. I’m so sorry you had to go through this!! I would give anything to take your place, to go back in time. I still can’t believe you’re gone, why did you have to go so soon?? We had a future as a family I constantly think about & it’s just gone. I miss running my hands through all your hair, biting your chubby little feet, but most of all I ache for your hugs and kisses so much!! I pray I get to see you in my dreams every night. I just want you back so badly, but you’re never coming home and it’s killing me."

She also wrote candidly about the struggles she and her husband Ryan Ferguson have faced in the weeks since his death.

"We feel so lost without you and miss you so damn much. I prayed for the miracle, for YOU to be the miracle, for you to come back to us. My heart aches for you every second. You will never be forgotten. We will take you everywhere we go. We love you so much my sweet boy, I pray I get to see you soon," she wrote.

The "Tour de Lust" influencer did not elaborate further on her son's death, but earlier this month, she posted to her Instagram that Asher was "fighting for his life in the ICU."

"Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher," she shared on Instagram at the time. "We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada."

The influencer also thanked her followers for their support throughout her son's medical issues.

"I see all the messages and even though I’m not able to get through them all right now I know how loved Asher was by all of you," she wrote. "Thank you for all the overwhelming love and support. He brought us all so much joy and happiness everyday," she finished her caption. "I just ask for privacy during this difficult time as we’re still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare."