15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

Stephen King is the most successful horror writer ever, and his legacy keeps getting stronger with time. Not only is he still cranking out bestsellers at an unbeatable clip, but Hollywood is as invested in adapting his texts to screen as it ever has been.

The latest: The Boogeyman, an adaptation of King's 1973 short story of the same name by director Rob Savage (The Host, Dashcam). The film follows a pair of girls whose father, a psychiatrist, has a patient with some terrifying stories about a supernatural entity that preys on families.

This adds to the ever growing repertoire of Stephen King story-based movies, and while we don't yet know how the film will fare with critics once it hits theaters on June 2, we do know which ones of its ilk they've liked the best (so far).

Here's a look at the best Stephen King movies, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes score.

Sissy Spacek in 'Carrie.' (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

1. 'Carrie'

Critics score: 93%

Audience score: 77%

Stephen King's first novel is also his best-adapted — at least, according to critics. Carrie, which first hit shelves in 1974, was brought to the screen by Brian de Palma in 1976 and produced one of the most indelible images in all of Hollywood horror history (the prom scene blood dunking, of course). The story follows the titular teen as she grapples with bullying, the perils of puberty, an overbearing religious fanatic mother and a sudden onset of supernatural powers. Carrie has since been adapted by others, but it's the initial film that stands the test of time.

Why it's Fresh: Critics were entranced by De Palma's ability to mesh the humor with the horror of the story in Carrie. As The New Yorker's Pauline Kael described it, it's "a funny archetypal nightmare." Beyond that, the film marked a major turning point in King's literary career as well, as the paperback tie-in version of his novel sold multiple millions of copies after the film's debut.

Release Date: 1976

Cast: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, William Katt

Jerry O'Connell, River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton and Corey Feldman in 'Stand By Me.' (Castle Rock/Warner Bros.)

2. 'Stand by Me'

Critics score: 92%

Audience score: 94%

Though Stephen King is certainly well known for his menagerie of frights, he has also created some of America's best-loved coming-of-age tales, including The Body, a novella adapted by Rob Reiner into the film Stand by Me. The film follows four boys who embark on a journey to see a dead body and make personal self-discoveries along the way.

Why it's Fresh: Critics loved the film's emotional depth and accurate representation of the trials and travails of youth. Sheila Benson from The Los Angeles Times called it a "compassionate, perfectly performed look at the real heart of youth."

Release Date: 1986

Cast: Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell

Morgan Freeman in 'The Shawshank Redemption.' (Castle Rock Entertainment/Getty Images)

3. 'The Shawshank Redemption'

Critics score: 91%

Audience score: 98%

Writer-director Frank Darabont is one of Stephen King's most esteemed adapters, and few films in cinematic history are as beloved by critics and audiences alike as The Shawshank Redemption. Based on King's novella Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption, the film follows an innocent man through decades of his prison sentence. Despite experiencing many horrors therein, he finds friendship and an unbreakable sense of hope.

Why it's Fresh: The film is anchored by extraordinary performances and strong direction. As The Times' Kevin Maher put it, the film is "a beloved, incessantly revisited, stone-cold classic."

Release Date: 1994

Cast: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton, William Sadler

Kathy Bates and James Caan in 'Misery.' (Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

4. 'Misery'

Critics score: 91%

Audience score: 90%

A quiet but quiver-inducing tale of deadly obsession, Misery (also from director Rob Reiner) is another of the most celebrated Stephen King film adaptations of all time. The story centers on renowned author Paul Sheldon as he's ostensibly rescued from wintry doom by nurse Annie Wilkes after he gets in a serious car accident. Though she is, at first, quite hospitable in caring for his injuries, he soon learns that Annie is a dangerously devoted fan who will not stand for him killing off her favorite character in his unpublished manuscript — or let him stand, for that matter.

Why it's Fresh: The film is the very definition of a slow burn, with its two leads turning in performances that audiences won't soon forget and a particularly gruesome "hobbling" scene that will stick with you forever. Kathy Bates, who won an Oscar for her performance, is particularly lauded for her villainous turn in the film. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Desmond Ryan wrote, for example, "Bates turns Wilkes into the nastiest nurse to reach the screen since Louise Fletcher tormented Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

Release Date: 1990

Cast: Kathy Bates, James Caan, Richard Farnsworth, Frances Sternhagen

Christopher Walken in 'The Dead Zone.' (Paramount/Getty Images)

5. 'The Dead Zone'

Critics score: 88%

Audience score: 77%

Directed by David Cronenberg, The Dead Zone adapts King's novel of the same name about Johnny Smith, an unassuming man who wakes up from a five-year-long coma with the ability to read people's minds after touching their skin. When Johnny foresees a grim future involving a political candidate's rise to power after a friendly handshake, he decides to take matters into his own hands.

Why it's Fresh: Though Cronenberg diverges from his celebrated tradition of body horror cinema in this adaptation, it's still one of his best pictures. As Nick Rogers from Midwest Film Journal wrote, the pic is "among David Cronenberg’s most poignant, powerful and strangely humane" movies of all.

Release Date: 1983

Cast: Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Martin Sheen

Bill Skarsgård in "IT." (Warner Bros. Pictures)

6. 'It'

Critics score: 86%

Audience score: 84%

Director Andy Muschietti hit it out of the park – er, sewer system – with this chilling adaptation of part of Stephen King's It. The story follows a group of kids (the self-proclaimed Losers Club) in the dreary town of Derry, Maine, as they band together to fight an ancient entity that dines on children, with fear being its favorite spice.

Why it's Fresh: Though the 1990 TV mini-series adaptation burned itself into the brains of the era's youths, this is a worthy successor that adds some up-to-date visual effects and a lot of heart. As Mark Kermode of the The Guardian wrote, "the archetypal terrors and fundamental friendships of King's source are slickly transferred to the screen with a ghoulish enthusiasm that proves hard to resist."

Release Date: 2017

Cast: Jaeden Martell, Bill Skarsgård, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer

Judy Parfitt and Kathy Bates in 'Dolores Claiborne.' (Castle Rock/Getty Images)

7. 'Dolores Claiborne'

Critics score: 85%

Audience score: 82%

Though Kathy Bates' second leading performance in an adaptation of Stephen King will never be as iconic as her first, she still offers a searing portrayal of the titular character in this psychological thriller adaptation of the 1992 novel Dolores Claiborne. The story finds her character accused of murdering the elderly, wealthy woman she cares for, as her journalist daughter comes along to investigate and discovers a trove of dark and personal secrets in her own past.

Why it's Fresh: Though it's not the most talked-about King adaptation in movie history, Dolores Claiborne is still admirable, particularly for its revelatory time-jumping style. Variety's Brian Lowry wrote that by "deftly cutting between the past and the present, director Taylor Hackford manages to establish a compelling mood and pace."

Release Date: 1995

Cast: Kathy Bates, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judy Parfitt, Christopher Plummer, David Strathairn

Jack Nicholson and Danny Lloyd in 'The Shining.' (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

8. 'The Shining'

Critics score: 82%

Audience score: 93%

Stephen King himself is famously not a fan of Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining, but critics and fans sure are. The story follows writer Jack Torrance as he moves his wife and son out to a remote Colorado hotel to care for it during the winter months in hopes of inspiring his next great literary work. However, the Torrance family soon finds that they're not alone in the snowy retreat, and the array of apparitions take a major toll on Jack's psyche, turning him into a danger to Wendy and Danny.

Why it's Fresh: Jack Nicholson's performance as the increasingly disturbed Jack Torrance is one for the all-time Hollywood highlight reel. Critics also loved Kubrick's interpretation of Jack's descent and how it reflected upon the human condition at large. As Salon's Matthew Rozsa wrote, "The classic Stanley Kubrick film isn't just scary — it is also, in its own odd way, defined by a hopeful perspective on life and death."

Release Date: 1980

Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers

John Cusack in '1408.' (Dimension Films)

9. '1408'

Critics score: 79%

Audience score: 61%

Based on King's short story of the same name, 1408 tells the story of a haunted hotel travel writer who doesn't believe in the paranormal — at least, until he visits the Dolphin Hotel and spends a night in its notoriously haunted room.

Why it's Fresh: The visual effects of the film are top-notch, and its slow-burn pacing works well. The real appeal of 1408, though, is John Cusack's convincing performance. Sydney Morning Herald's Sandra Hall wrote, "Cusack always manages to underscore panic with irony."

Release Date: 2007

Cast: John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Mary McCormack

Tom Hanks in 'The Green Mile.' (Castle Rock/Warner Bros.)

10. 'The Green Mile'

Critics score: 79%

Audience score: 94%

Like The Shawshank Redemption before it, The Green Mile brings a lot of heart to a prison story. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that Frank Darabont also directs this adaptation. The film follows a seasoned death row guard who begins to believe one of his charges is innocent after he proves to have supernatural gifts and a larger-than-life heart.

Why it's Fresh: The performances of leads Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan make this an unforgettably emotional watch. Plus, Darabont never makes the film feel claustrophobic or monotonous in its discomfiting setting; as Chicago Reader's Lisa Alspector described, "Much of the three-hour movie takes place in the prison, but the resonant characterization, expansive plotting and judicious use of exterior locations and flashbacks turn the walls into windows."

Release Date: 1999

Cast: Tom Hanks, David Morse, Michael Clarke Duncan, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell, Michael Jeter

Rebecca Ferguson in 'Doctor Sleep.' (Warner Bros. Pictures)

11. 'Doctor Sleep'

Critics score: 78%

Audience score: 89%

Stephen King's sequel to The Shining may have seemed like an unfilmable story, but director Mike Flanagan was certainly up to the task. The story finds a now-grown-up Danny Torrance trying to eke out a life of his own before being pulled back into his past after meeting another kid with "shine" who needs his help fending off a vicious group of immortal feeders.

Why it's Fresh: Critics were impressed with Flanagan's ability to honor both King's original story and offer some winks to Kubrick's interpretation. Sight & Sound's Kim Newman wrote, "With Kubrick-like attention to detail, Flanagan plays with images and themes we remember, but always with different outcomes."

Release Date: 2019

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind

Thomas Jane in "The Mist." (Dimension Films)

12. 'The Mist'

Critics score: 72%

Audience score: 65%

This eerie film adapts King's story about a small town at the center of a mysterious invasion of otherworldly creatures who lurk in the titular mist. At the center of the action are a local father and son who must try to survive amid the rise of desperate factionalism among the survivors hiding in a grocery store.

Why it's Fresh: It's yet another win for Frank Darabont; this time, he puts a terrifying lens on the danger of zealotry in times of crisis and adds a twist ending that'll stick with anyone long after the credits. "It's a horror movie of real conviction," CNN's Paul Clinton wrote.

Release Date: 2007

Cast: Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones, William Sadler

Drew Barrymore in 'Cat's Eye.' (Dino Di Laurentiis Company/MGM/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

13. 'Cat's Eye'

Critics score: 70%

Audience score: 50%

This anthology film might not have won over audiences as much, but its three winding tales connected by a very special cat got decent critical reviews nonetheless. The first, "Quitters Inc." centers on a cigarette smoker who joins a program for quitting that threatens to bring increasingly terrible harm to his family if he doesn't comply; the second, "The Ledge," introduces a crime boss who forces his wife's lover to endure a terrifying challenge; and lastly, "General" finds the roving tomcat on protection detail for a young girl who's visited at night by a deadly troll.

Why it's Fresh: Critics praised the campiness of the stories, with Roger Ebert writing in a three-star review, "Stephen King seems to be working his way through the reference books of human phobias, and Cat's Eye is one of his most effective films."

Release Date: 1985

Cast: Drew Barrymore, James Woods, Alan King, Kenneth McMillan

Christine in 'Christine.' (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

14. 'Christine'

Critics score: 71%

Audience score: 64%

A car that kills might not sound like the premise for a classic, but Christine pulled it off. Directed by John Carpenter, this film adapts King's novel about the eponymous 1958 Plymouth Fury, which doesn't take kindly to the vandalism of its owner's friends.

Why it's Fresh: Critics were taken by Carpenter's visual choices in this metaphor-laden narrative. Scott Cain of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote, "Cinematically, the possibilities are enormous and Carpenter is equal to the occasion. Some of the visuals are eye-popping."

Release Date: 1983

Cast: Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky, Harry Dean Stanton, Christine Belford

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'The Running Man.' (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

15. 'The Running Man'

Critics score: 66%

Audience score: 60%

This very '80s adaptation of King's Richard Bachman novel of the same name outlasts its dated effects and costumes because of the power of its concept and the performances of its cast. The story takes place in a fictional version of 2019 where the United States has become a totalitarian regime. The most popular form of entertainment is the titular game show, which features prisoners fighting for their lives amid some ridiculous but still dangerous obstacles.

Why it's Fresh: The film stands the test of time because it isn't self-important. As Ian Nathan of Empire put it, the movie is a "brainless, breathless thrill."

Release Date: 1987

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto