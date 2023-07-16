13 Bookish Podcasts Any Bibiliophile Will Love

There’s a ton of different communities on TikTok — “WaterTok” was a recent trend that made headlines — but “BookTok” is a huge one. The reading community is absolutely enormous on TikTok, and whether people are reviewing, recommending, or rounding up books, there’s something for everyone. This isn’t confined to just TikTok, though; there’s also a podcast for all kinds of readers looking for their next favorite book.

WNYC Studios and The New Yorker

Episode length: 60-75 minutes

Episode cadence: Monthly

The New Yorker: Fiction podcast is incredibly simple: once a month, the storied magazine’s fiction editor Deborah Treisman sits down with different writers, each of whom reads fiction by masters like Raymond Carver and Vladimir Nabokov. Recent guests include Gary Shytengart, Elif Batuman, and Ling Ma.

Perfect for: Anyone with a New Yorker tote bag

Book Riot Book Riot the Podcast

Episode length: 60-75 minutes

Episode cadence: Weekly

If you’ve ever been to BookRiot.com, then you’ll definitely want to pair your visits with the site’s official podcast. Led by Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Joines Schinsky, this newsy podcast focuses on everything within the world of books, from which books to gift to literally any type of person in your life to recent and disturbing trends in book-banning.

Perfect for: People with BookRiot.com on their bookmarks bar

Worst Bestsellers The Worst Bestsellers

Episode length: 90-120 minutes

Episode cadence: Bi-monthly

Ever walk into a bookstore or look at the Amazon charts and wonder how that book skyrocketed to national fame and potential acclaim? So do Kait and Renata, apparently. Their podcast The Worst Bestsellers breaks down everything from flawed historical fiction like The Other Boleyn Girl to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare — be sure to stick around until the very end to hear the girls and their guests do dramatic readings from the material.

Perfect for: Anyone who doesn’t quite get the appeal of Colleen Hoover

Brooklyn Public Library Borrowed Podcast

Episode length: 5-20 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

Created and made by the Brooklyn Public Library, Borrowed tells stories about, well, happenings at the New York City borough library. Sometimes they chat about what you can learn from a romance novel’s cover, sometimes they talk about events at the library (like a robotics league), and sometimes they talk about the history of libraries offering internet access to those going without. No matter what, it’s worth a quick listen.

Perfect for: Listeners who dream about spending a weekend lost in the stacks

Debutiful debutiful

Episode length: 30 minutes

Episode cadence: Multiple times a month

On Debutiful, host Adam Vitcavage gives a spotlight to authors discussing their very first books, helping curious readers find authors they probably wouldn’t be familiar with at first. Recent guests promoting their debut novels include Becky Chalsen (Kismet), Gina Chung (Sea Change), and Madelaine Lucas (Thirst for Salt).

Perfect for: Readers looking for an entirely new experience

Sarah Wendell Smart Podcast Trashy Books

Episode length: 30-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Weekly

Each week on Smart Bitches, Trashy Books, host and self-proclaimed "romance maven," Sarah Wendell, interviews everyone from romance authors and readers, to librarians and publishing professionals to discuss all things romance novels, including particular reads, the evolution of the genre, #romancelandia controversies, book covers, tropes and themes, and so much more. Moreover, SB, TB is more than just a podcast — the accompanying website features a blog, book reviews and recommendations, a handy-dandy acronym and vocabulary guide, literary cocktail recipes, and more.

Perfect for: Romance lovers and BookTok scrollers

Pushkin Industries Pushkin

Episode length: 30 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

As the founder of the Well-Read Black Girl book club, Glory Edim is one of the biggest voices when it comes to women in color and the literary sphere — and the caliber of her guests is the biggest draw here. Beyond her excellent recommendations, Edim has hosted everyone from Oscar winner Viola Davis to memoirist Ashley C. Ford to uber-popular novelist Brit Bennett.

Perfect for: Readers trying to assemble a diverse bookshelf

Christopher Hermelin So Many Damn Books

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

Do you have a pile of books collecting dust that you still haven’t gotten to yet? Christopher Hermelin understands. On So Many Damn Books, which is recorded in Brooklyn’s Damn Library, Hermelin talks to buzzy authors like Rebecca Makkai and Nita Prose while also discussing the books he still needs to read. Oh, and the whole thing happens while Hermelin and his guests enjoy a cocktail.

Perfect for: Listeners with an overflowing TBR pile



Headgum Overdue

Episode length: ~ 1 hour

Episode cadence: Weekly

We've all been there...you buy the latest hot release or buy a book you're too embarrassed to admit you haven't read and it goes unopened, collecting dust on your bookshelf or nightstand. Though they don't read the book for you, Overdue is a podcast dedicated to discussing the books we've all been meaning to read but haven't gotten around to, including classics, plays, and even some children's books. Hosted by Craig Getting and Andrew Cunningham, recent episodes have included the Garfield comics, The Alchemist, Normal People, and Gulliver's Travels.

Perfect for: People who never actually did the assigned reading in school

LeVar Burton and Stitcher Levar Burton Reads

Episode length: 30-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

Levar Burton Reads is extremely simple — the beloved icon reads a classic short story in each episode complete with “immersive sound.” Recent ones include D.P. by Kurt Vonnegut, The Golden Hour by Jeffrey Ford, and The Destination Star by Gregory Marlow.

Perfect for: Listeners who need something soothing

Potluck Podcast Collective Books & Boba

Episode length: 45-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Biweekly-weekly

Hosted by Marvin Yueh and Reera Yoo, a producer and writer, respectively, Books & Boba is a book club and podcast dedicated to highlighting works written by Asian and Asian American authors. Discussing a wide range of genres, the duo will dedicate one episode to discussing their book club pics, while others will feature interviews with authors such as Rita Chang-Eppig, Uzma Jalaluddin, and R.F. Kuang.

Perfect for: Those who want to learn more about the Asian experience through literature

NPR NPR

Episode length: 10 minutes

Episode cadence: Daily

This is exactly what it sounds like — every day, NPR recommends a book for its listeners, spanning every genre you could possibly think of. Whether you want a buzzy new novel or a gripping work of nonfiction, this podcast has you covered.

Perfect for: Readers who need a quick recommendation

Sarah M. Eden, Traci Hunter Abramson, Esther Hatch and Sian Ann Bessey Between the Lines

Episode length: 20 minutes

Episode cadence: Not consistent

Marketed as a podcast for both readers and writers, Between the Lines tackles everything from interviewing debut authors to switching genres as an author to games that force authors to come up with plot devices at the drop of a hat. Between the Lines has plenty of recommendations for casual readers, but writers will find it hugely helpful too.

Perfect for: Readers and writers alike, of course!



