11 Podcasts For Anyone Who Wants to Learn More About Their Favorite Celebrity

Celebrity is a fickle mistress, and people who deal with fame on a daily basis know how important it is to play your cards close to the vest. Unless there’s some stuff you want to get off your chest, and what better platform than a podcast hosted by a fellow celebrity! If you’re hoping to learn more about your favorite stars, check out one of these podcasts where celebs interview fellow celebs:

Armchair Expert Armchair Umbrella

Episode length: 120 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays

You might know Dax Shepard from Parenthood or as Kristen Bell's husband, but you can see — or hear, rather — a whole new side of him on his podcast Armchair Expert. Alongside his co-host Monica Padman, Shepard interviews actors, musicians, and artists about their lives, and they definitely take their time; episodes run long, but they’re worth a listen. Recent installments include chats with Michael Shannon and Minka Kelly.

Perfect for: people with long car rides ahead

WTF with Marc Maron Marc Maron / Acast

Episode length: 90 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays

When you think of celebrity interview podcasts, it’s possible you think of WTF with Marc Maron first; it feels a little bit like the original. Launched in 2009, Comedian Marc Maron has interviewed everyone from Robin Williams to Barack Obama. He's an incisive and insightful interviewer when chatting with just about any celebrity, and whether he’s talking to Anthony Ramos about how the star almost quit acting before In the Heights or to Cate Blanchett about a fake commercial from I Think You Should Leave, you’ll laugh while you learn real stuff about your famous faves.

Perfect for: listeners who want some deep thoughts between jokes

Podcrushed podcast Stitcher Studios

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Wednesdays

You and Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley teams up with his middle school friends — and former teachers — Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari for Podcrushed, an ode to how awkward people are in middle school… even if they grow up to be famous. From fellow teen stars like Leighton Meester to sitcom icons like Lisa Kudrow, Badgley, Kavelin, and Ansari ask all about their guest's gawkiest years and uncover some pretty incredible stories in the process. As a nice bonus, the banter between the three hosts feels incredibly genuine.



Perfect for: You fans who enjoy listening to Penn Badgley's voice

Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast Unqualified Media / Acast

Episode length: 90 minutes

Episode cadence: Wednesdays



Anna Faris might think she’s unqualified to do a lot of things, but it definitely feels like she’s qualified to host this podcast. Faris, who you probably remember from The House Bunny and Mom, is a delightful and empathetic interviewer with all of her guests, who range from relationship expert Esther Perel to Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson, to acclaimed actress Toni Collette. Faris is funny, friendly, and warm, and no matter who she chats with, you feel like you’re listening to two friends chat.

Perfect for: listeners looking for a warm, funny chat

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays

Two stars of Arrested Development and the standout from Will & Grace walk into a podcast studio...out comes SmartLess. These three friends sit down with everyone from Idris Elba to Paul Anka to Kaley Cuoco, and it’s always a good time — in fact, it’s such a good time that SmartLess now has its own companion series on Max, where Bateman, Arnett, and Hayes go out on the road together.

Perfect for: fans of cult TV comedies

Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer podcast Team Coco

Episode length: 45-60 minutes

Episode cadence: Fridays



If your dating life is in shambles, you’re not alone. Comedian and actress Nicole Byer is right there with you, and she’s willing to dish about her worst romantic foibles alongside guests like Jermaine Fowler and Keke Palmer. Why Won’t You Date Me? is one of the funniest podcasts out there right now, mostly because it’s so relatable — and Byer will make you feel like she’s one of your closest friends through your headphones.

Perfect for: listeners who just deleted Tinder for the tenth time

Literally! With Rob Lowe Team Coco / Stitcher

Episode length: 45 minutes

Episode cadence: Thursdays

Rob Lowe has been working in Hollywood for a couple of decades now, so he has plenty of stories to share — which makes him the perfect host for a podcast where he chats with fellow celebrities about their experiences. Named for his Parks and Recreation catchphrase, Literally! With Rob Lowe finds the actor comparing cheekbones with James Marsden, chatting auditions with Zoey Deutch, and learning about interviewing with Katie Couric.

Perfect for: Parks and Rec fans who miss Chris Traeger’s good vibes

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil podcast Earwolf

Episode length: 60-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Fridays

If you loved Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, you might want to adjust your expectations when it comes to the actress who played her — as Jameela Jamil is nothing like her iconic character. On I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, the actress, who started the “I Weigh” body positivity campaign on social media, has intimate chats with fellow actors like Penn Badgley and Sophia Bush, among many others, where they get real and raw about the difficulties of loving your body in a hyper-critical society.

Perfect for: people looking for an encouraging, positive boost from their podcasts

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast Team Coco

Episode length: 60 minutes

Episode cadence: Mondays

How do various celebrities feel about being Conan O’Brien’s friend? Harrison Ford feels confused, Kelly Clarkson feels honored (and super cheesy), and Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan feels exhausted. Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend lets O’Brien, who always excelled at interviews as a late-night host, take the wheel and just chat with his guests. Keep an ear out for Sona Movsesian, O’Brien’s dismissive assistant and co-host — though considering how frequently she chimes in, it’s hard to miss her.

Perfect for: Conan fans who miss his TBS show

Life is Short with Justin Long podcast Wondery

Episode length: 45-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Tuesdays

Alongside his brother Christian, actor Justin Long — who's known for moves like Accepted and Barbarian — accepts that, yes, life is shorter than we’d like it to be — so he makes the most of it by chatting with fellow celebrities about their experiences and learning from him as best as he can. The Long brothers talk to everyone from Ben Folds to Ellie Kemper to Jim Parsons, and the conversations definitely get a little deeper than you might expect at first.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness podcast Extra Curious

Episode length: 60-90 minutes

Episode cadence: Wednesdays

Fan of Queer Eye? You’ll want to queue up Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Van Ness, a non-binary queer stylist who specializes in all things beauty, is a wildly fun podcast host; he’s effervescent, excited, and joyful no matter who he’s speaking with. While his interviews with fellow celebrities are sometimes far and few between, you'll learn a lot from his podcast which features doctors and various experts discussing issues like fatphobia and the current state of the Supreme Court.

Perfect for: people who want a celebrity to teach them something new

