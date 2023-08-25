‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Shows Off Weight Loss on Social Media

Tammy Slaton is celebrating another big milestone.

On Friday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star took to Instagram to showoff her dramatic weight loss in a couple of mirror selfies.

While Slaton didn't caption the photos, fans of the reality TV star were quick to give her praise and share stories of how her journey has inspired them.

"Tammy ! You've inspired me so much," one use wrote. "I was at 407 pounds and I watched your struggle and saw the similar patterns . You inspired me to lose over 200 pounds! Thank You."

"So amazing to see you up on your feet after this crazy journey you've been on," another commented. "Very proud of you sweetheart and I hope you are proud of yourself. Please don't let other's negativity and cruelty ever dull your shine. I love your personality, the love for your family, and the fact that you don’t take sh— from no one. Keep up the great work."

Slaton — who had bariatric surgery in the summer of 2022 — and her sister Amy Slaton began starring in the reality show in January 2020. Throughout the series, viewers saw the ups and downs of her health journey.

In May, Slaton told People, she's "thankful to be alive" and finds enjoyment in watching her weight loss progression.

Last month, however, Slaton faced another personal hurtle.

The reality TV star announced the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, on Instagram. He was 40.

"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she wrote alongside a set of photos that showed her and Willingham displaying affection.

His cause of death has not been made public.