Celebrity designer Christian Cowan is known for eye-catching looks that music's biggest entertainers — from Lil Nas X to Lady Gaga — have fallen for thanks to his penchant for big, bold designs that don't go easy on the sequins (or feathers, but more on that later).

"I was so lucky to have Gaga be the first person to wear my designs out in the world. She has served as such an inspiration to so many queer people and definitely to myself," said Cowan, whose collaborators also include rumored beau Sam Smith (Cowan created the maximalist cape and headpiece in Smith's 'I'm Not Here to Make Friends' video).

"I think she reached into many of our lives as children and told us that we could be wild, daring and queer."

Now, he has turned his high-wattage eye towards a new collaboration with Candy Crush. The result: a $1,000 "wearable beanbag sweater" called the Sweet Seat, which is long enough to do double duty as a dress and is "part beanbag, part top, full camp."

Cowan speaks to The Messenger about this new bright high-fashion moment, who this new creation is for and what's next for him.

Messenger: You're an introvert, but your designs are always head-turning. Who do you design for in your mind?

Cowan: While my designs can be seen as wild and loud, when you break down what’s actually on the runway, I think we offer a range of different “volumes” of clothing. I really grew up as a designer wanting to design for everyone! One thing I would say: our customer wants to be complimented, that’s why they go to us.



What was your inspiration for this collaboration? Who do you imagine as the ideal buyer for this?

Candy Crush and I were really inspired by the commute, and how to make that commute more glamorous and fun. It’s the sweet seat — you’ve always got a comfy spot with this dress. This dress is definitely for the person with a sense of humor.



Lady Gaga has been pivotal in your life and in your career. What have you learned about creativity from designing for her?

I was so lucky to have Gaga be the first person to wear my designs out in the world. She has served as such an inspiration to so many queer people and definitely to myself. I think she reached into many of our lives as children and told us that we could be wild, daring and queer. I feel honored to have dressed her so many times.



What other music icons are you dying to dress and why?

I’d adore to dress Dolly Parton and Grace Jones — both wildly unique and legendary icons. They have such identifiable aesthetics.



Last question: Why no feathers!?

I love using feathers, but sometimes, and only sometimes, they just aren’t needed! With this dress I wanted the form and print to speak for themselves. But I still love a feather!