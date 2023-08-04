100-Year-Old Pulitzer Prize Nominee Celebrates Birthday with Famous Daughters and Friends - The Messenger
100-Year-Old Pulitzer Prize Nominee Celebrates Birthday with Famous Daughters and Friends

"You are the true Renaissance Woman [we] aspire to," Debbie Allen said of her mother on her milestone birthday

Charmaine Patterson
Debbie Allen, Vivian Ayers and Phylicia Rashad attends the Broadway Opening Night of ‘Saint Joan’ at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 25, 2018 in New York City.Walter McBride/Getty Images

The mother of actresses and entertainers Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad has reached a milestone birthday. Vivian Ayers Allen, whose poems garnered her a Pulitzer Prize nomination in the early 1950s, has marked her 100th birthday with a special celebration. Allen shared moments from an event in her honor via Instagram Thursday.

The party featured a large cake with the number "100" topped in flowers. Rashad's daughter, actress Condola Rashad, and Allen's daughter and professional dancer Vivian Nixon, delivered special words during the tribute to their grandmother.

Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett was also spotted making a speech.

In her caption, Debbie saluted her mother and named many of the people the poet has inspired.

"Mom ❤️ You are the true Renaissance Woman Lish, Vivian, Condola, Carmen, Gel, Tracey, Natalie, Chloe, Shiloh, Avi, and I aspire to. THANK YOU for giving us a path of Light, Love, Fight and Faith to follow. ✨ We celebrate your 100 Years around the sun! ☀️"

The comment section was topped with celebratory messages from fellow celebrities.

Debbie's Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo commented, "So much love ❤️❤️❤️," while famed director Ava DuVernay wrote, "Just wow. Beauty and blessings to her and your whole gorgeous family!"

Black-ish alum Jenifer Lewis added, "Wow!!! She is stunningly beautiful. So are you and all of your family. ❤️❤️❤️," and Kerry Washington kept her sentiment simple with multiple heart Emojis.

"This is so beautiful ❤️," Nia Long commented as Family Matters alum Jaleel White expressed awe, writing, "Unbelievable 💯"

